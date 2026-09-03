Photos: SOMBR to Add Second Melbourne, Sydney Shows on YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR

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SOMBR has added second shows in Melbourne and Sydney for the You Are The Reason Tour due to what organizers describe as unprecedented demand in the artist presale, marking the artist's highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand in April 2027.

Photo Credit: Bryce Glenn











The AU/NZ leg of the You Are The Reason Tour kicks off at Adelaide's AEC Arena on Tuesday 13 April before heading to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 15 April and now Friday 16 April (just added), Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Monday 19 April and Afterpay Arena, Sydney on Thursday 22 April and now Friday 23 April (just added), with a final show at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday 27 April.

The artist presale continues until Tuesday 8 September and Frontier Members can access their presale from 10am local time on Monday 7 September, before tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday 8 September. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/sombr.

Fast emerging as one of music's most compelling new voices, SOMBR has earned critical acclaim worldwide for his emotionally charged songwriting and genre-blurring sound.

His breakthrough year saw smash hit 'back to friends' reach #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, crack the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, spend five consecutive weeks atop Alternative Radio, and become the #1 Pop song in America, as well as having 5 hit songs in the Top 10 of Spotify's Australia charts.

SOMBR entered 2026 with a Best New Artist GRAMMY nod following a landmark year in which he stormed the MTV VMAs (performing and winning 'Best Alternative'), played both Fallon and Kimmel, and climbed the rafters with a standout SNL appearance.

Releasing his debut album, I Barely Know Her mid-2025, co-produced by the legendary Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements), the album was met with universal acclaim from fans and critics alike. With three of the singles charting simultaneously on the Hot 100 - 'back to friends', '12 to 12' and 'undressed' all also reached Platinum-certified status across North America, UK, Australia and New Zealand - further cementing SOMBR's status as one of the most exciting breakout artists of his generation.

With 2026 singles 'Homewrecker' and 'Potential' already showcasing his rapid artistic evolution, SOMBR has reached new heights with latest single 'My Body Isn't Ready', with which he equalled his UK chart record and debuted in Top 10 charts worldwide. As his global audience continues to grow, the achievement serves as the latest milestone in a career that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 13 April - AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Thursday 15 April - Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC - Lic. All Ages - axs.com/au

Friday 16 April - Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC - NEW DATE - Lic. All Ages - axs.com/au

Monday 19 April - Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Thursday 22 April - Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Friday 23 April - Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW - NEW DATE - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 27 April - Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ - Lic. All Ages - ticketmaster.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Organizers cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.



Photo Credit: Bryce Glenn

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