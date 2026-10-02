Photos: SHEARWATER Releases New Single LIGHT GOVERNANCE on Bandcamp

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Shearwater today released their new single 'Light Governance', exclusively for Bandcamp Friday. 'When we started recording four years ago, I imagined we were making two albums: one for public consumption, one just for us and our friends. Which gave us permission to chase any song we liked,' Jonathan Meiburg explains. 'The 'public' one became The New World. The 'private' one, which we'll put on Bandcamp next year, is called New World Vultures. These are the sounds we make when no one's watching; the songs unfold at their own pace, by their own rules. Most were recorded late at night, and 'Light Governance' is a good example—it felt like it blew in on the wind.'

This fall, the band of Meiburg, Emily Lee, and Dan Duszynski will celebrate this year's critically acclaimed The New World LP on an 18-date co-headlining European tour with Loma, a tour made possible through crowdfunding. The bands were amazed to surpass their initial goal of $62,000 at an impressive $74,146 as of publication. 'Like everything else, touring has become insanely expensive,' Meiburg notes, 'especially if you want to pay musicians anything at all. We were stunned that our audience had this much faith in us.' It marks the first time ever that the sister groups have toured together, and their long-awaited return to playing live; it's been a decade since Shearwater's last full public performance (not counting their 2018 performances of Bowie's 'Berlin Trilogy' for WNYC), and eight years since the last Loma shows. Tickets are on sale here.

The New World has earned Shearwater career-high press, including 9/10 star reviews from The Sun and Uncut (Album of the Month plus a feature), features via Aquarium Drunkard, WNYC Soundcheck (interview and live performance), The Christian Science Monitor, Commonweal, and Craig Finn's That's How I Remember It podcast, as well other raves via Brooklyn Vegan (Album of the Week), SPIN, PopMatters, The Morning Star, MOJO, and more. Album singles–'You And Your Dog,' featuring art-pop pioneer Laurie Anderson, '

Shearwater x Loma Co-Headlining Tour Dates

,' '' and ''–also earned the band praise and support from The New York Times (Playlist), The Guardian, NPR Music (New Music Friday, All Songs Considered), Pitchfork, Tape Op, Stereogum, WNYC's Soundcheck, FLOOD Magazine, Under the Radar (Best Songs of the Week), Brooklyn Vegan (Favorite Songs of the Week), The Needle Drop, and Treblezine.

10/31 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij *

11/01 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet * (SOLD OUT)

11/02 - Hamburg, DE - Betty *

11/03 - Odense, DK - Musikhuset Posten *

11/04 - Copenhagen, DK - Beta *

11/05 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub *

11/08 - Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City *

11/09 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain *

11/10 - Breda, NL - Mezz *

11/11 - Groningen, NL - Vera *

11/12 - Turnhout, BE - De Warande *

11/14 - Munich, DE - Ampere *

11/15 - Geneva, CH - L'Usine *

11/16 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F *

11/19 - London, UK - The Garage * (SOLD OUT)

11/20 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute * (SOLD OUT)

11/21 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse *

11/22 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew *

* When Can I See You? co-headlining tour with Loma (w/ Any Kind)











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