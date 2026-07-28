LAURIE ANDERSON Guests on SHEARWATER's New Single You And Your Dog
LOMA joins forces with the band for a run of co-headlining tour dates.
By: Joshua Wright
SHEARWATER has released a new single titled You And Your Dog featuring LAURIE ANDERSON as a guest artist. The release comes alongside an announcement that SHEARWATER will embark on a co-headlining tour with LOMA.
SHEARWATER RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'YOU AND YOUR DOG' FEATURING SURPRISE GUEST LAURIE ANDERSON
ANNOUNCE CO-HEADLINING EUROPEAN TOUR WITH LOMA
Final Single Previewing Anticipated New Album The New World Out Friday, July 31st
Rough Trade NYC In-Store Solo Performance On September 17th
Credit: J Benson