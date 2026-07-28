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LAURIE ANDERSON Guests on SHEARWATER's New Single You And Your Dog

LOMA joins forces with the band for a run of co-headlining tour dates.

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LAURIE ANDERSON Guests on SHEARWATER's New Single You And Your Dog

SHEARWATER has released a new single titled You And Your Dog featuring LAURIE ANDERSON as a guest artist. The release comes alongside an announcement that SHEARWATER will embark on a co-headlining tour with LOMA.

SHEARWATER RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'YOU AND YOUR DOG' FEATURING SURPRISE GUEST LAURIE ANDERSON

ANNOUNCE CO-HEADLINING EUROPEAN TOUR WITH LOMA

Final Single Previewing Anticipated New Album The New World Out Friday, July 31st

Rough Trade NYC In-Store Solo Performance On September 17th

LAURIE ANDERSON Guests on SHEARWATER's New Single You And Your Dog Image

Credit: J Benson

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