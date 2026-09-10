Photos: SAOSIN Releases New Single "Just Be Honest"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Saosin has released a new single, 'Just Be Honest,' the band's latest offering as it continues to reassert itself in the modern rock scene. Born out of betrayal and a desire for closure, the song turns that pain into power with brooding melodies and a performance from vocalist Cove Reber.

Photo Credit: Michala Austin











The music video for 'Just Be Honest' was directed by the band's bassist Chris Sorenson.

Guitarist Beau Burchell said: 'We knew there was something special about 'Just Be Honest' from the moment of its inception. It had that rare feeling early on where you just know a song is going to matter on an album. Hearing Cove's vocals on it for the first time confirmed it, and then Phil's leads gave it that extra push. The whole thing blossomed into something bigger than we imagined. This is really just the beginning of a much bigger body of work for us, a whole new era. We weren't planning to share anything this soon, but we got so excited about where the music was heading that we couldn't sit on it any longer.'

Saosin made their return earlier this year, signing to Sumerian Records and releasing their label debut 'Starting Over Again.' Produced and mixed by guitarists Beau Burchell and Phil Sgrosso, the track marked Saosin's first new music in over a decade and the first in 14 years with returning vocalist Cove Reber. The band is rounded out by bassist Chris Sorenson and drummer Alex Rodriguez.

Along with releasing new music, Saosin has been performing for audiences around the world this year. The band recently toured in New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia, in addition to performing in the UK at Slam Dunk Festival. Fans can catch Saosin at Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento later this year, before kicking off the US leg of their SELF-TITLED 20th Anniversary Tour in October. Following the upcoming headline tour, they'll be setting sail from Miami with the Emo's Not Dead Cruise at the top of 2027. For a full list of upcoming shows, visit saosin.com.

About Saosin

Saosin have long occupied a singular space in post-hardcore that bridges melodic ambition with technical precision and an emotional intensity that has resonated across generations of fans. Formed in Orange County, California in the early 2000s, the band quickly became a defining voice of the genre, earning a devoted following through relentless touring and a string of influential releases.

Following the early success of their debut EP and the breakout momentum of their SELF-TITLED full-length, Saosin solidified their place in the scene with soaring vocals, intricate guitar work, and anthemic songwriting. The band's era with vocalist Cove Reber marked a commercial and creative peak, producing fan favorites including the gold-certified single 'You're Not Alone.' Over the years, a tight-knit lineup that includes guitarist Beau Burchell, guitarist Phil Sgrosso, bassist Chris Sorenson, and drummer Alex Rodriguez has allowed the band to evolve while maintaining the core sound that first defined them.

Now, more than two decades into their career, Saosin enter a new chapter with renewed clarity and purpose. Reuniting with Reber and signing to Sumerian Records, the band return with their first new music in over a decade. Lead single 'Starting Over Again' and follow up 'Just Be Honest' signal not just a comeback, but a forward-looking statement that captures the chemistry of a revitalized lineup and the urgency of a band with unfinished business.

With a global touring schedule spanning Australia, Southeast Asia, the UK, and major festival appearances, Saosin continue to prove that their influence hasn't faded but only grown stronger. Balancing legacy with progression, they remain a vital force in modern post-hardcore, pushing their sound forward while honoring the connection that has carried them this far.

US SELF-TITLED 20th Anniversary Tour

10/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

10/24 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/31 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

11/1 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

11/3 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/4 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/6 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall LOW TICKETS

11/8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl SOLD OUT

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

11/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall SOLD OUT

11/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/28 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Upcoming Festival Appearances

9/12-9/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Vans Warped Tour

9/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

10/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

1/22-1/26 – Miami, FL @ E.N.D. Cruise



Photo Credit: Michala Austin

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...