Photos: Russell Moss to Perform A NIGHT OF COOL at The Triad, October 8

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Russell Moss will return to The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd St.) on Thursday, October 8th at 8:00pm with A Night of Cool, featuring his five-piece orchestra and guest artists Hannah Celeste and Evan Buckley Harris (Million Dollar Quartet). Back by popular demand, the show features music from the 'cool' era of the 50s, 60s & 70s. More info here.

Moss, who has headlined and appeared in shows across the United States from Las Vegas to New York, builds A Night of Cool around songs associated with some of the defining entertainers of American popular music that exuded 'cool' including Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Bobby Darin, Sam Cook, Don Ho, Burt Bacharach, Cab Calloway, and Nat King Cole.

Audiences step into a 1960s showroom complete with five piece orchestra, choreographed dance sequences, and beautiful showgirls.

Evan Buckley Harris, who portrayed Johnny Cash in both the national tour and Las Vegas productions of the Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet, brings his dynamic musical theater stylings to the production. Harris has also appeared as Corny Collins in Hairspray, Huey in Memphis and Kenickie in Grease.

Hannah Celeste is a NYC based singer and actor who began her professional career at age eight in Annie, directed by its creator Martin Charnin and has appeared in many productions including The Diary of Anne Frank and The Miracle Worker.

The five piece orchestra features Andy Warren on trumpet and serving as music director; Grammy Award winner Paul Francis on drums; Grammy-nominated Stan Killian on saxophone; Peter Brendler on bass; and Antongiulio Foti on piano. Choreography is by Andrea Bodine. Brooke Schulte and Shanley O'Brien are the show's dancers.

Moss has earned enthusiastic praise for his live performances. Steve Ross described him as 'simply marvelous,' while Mary Setrakian praised his command of the stage: 'Russell Moss could teach a Master Class on how to entertain. He is spectacular.'

'A Night of Cool is about great music, laughter, and that wonderful connection that happens between a performer and an audience. It's an evening designed to let people settle in, enjoy themselves and experience a little of that unmistakable New York magic,' says Ross. 'And, yes, we intend to keep it very cool.'

Event Details

A Night of Cool Starring Russell Moss and His Five-Piece Orchestra

Guest Artist: Hannah Celeste & Evan Buckley Harris (Million Dollar Quartet)

Venue: The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd St.)

Running Time: Approximately 75 minutes

Genre: Live Band / Music / Storytelling

Tickets: $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Venue Policy: Two-beverage minimum per person

Photo Credit: DDPR













Photo Credit: DDPR

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