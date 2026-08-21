Ryan Peter Murphy to Make Warner Records Debut With LOVE LETTERS

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Singer, songwriter, and vocal dynamo Ryan Peter Murphy has made his Warner Records debut with 'Love Letters.' A slice of bossa nova-infused pop, the playfully yearning new single exemplifies the Boston-based artist's ability to effortlessly swirl classic sounds with modern sentiment and style.

As stately strings transition into an easygoing groove, Ryan Peter Murphy opens 'Love Letters' with a vivid picture: 'Jealous of the waiter who's got your attention / Jealous of your friends, they get your perfection / Jealous of the pillow you're lying in bed with every night.' But as his striking voice dances across pizzicato violin, pillowy cellos, and rhythmic guitar, listeners come to find out that his obsession is (so far) unrequited, doomed by his own jittery nerves: 'Oh I'm scared to tell her, I'd fall forever, wed her / I'll say it clever, better, words I'll hide / In love letters … I'll never sign.'

'Love Letters feels like the perfect first release because it introduces the whole world of Swoon. It's playful and romantic, but it's really about that terrifying feeling of falling for a girl and having no idea if she feels the same,' says Ryan Peter Murphy.

This October, Ryan Peter Murphy will take over four cities with a month-long residency tour, making weekly stops in Boston, Brooklyn, D.C., and Philadelphia. Each week will feature a different theme — from Gatsby to Y2K and more.

After amassing nearly half a billion social media views in the last nine months, Ryan Peter Murphy is quickly emerging as Gen-Z's answer to the old school crooner: a self-coined 'Swooner' whose unique point of view and jaw-dropping voice have already carried him to incredible places. While still a student at Berklee College of Music, he sang the national anthem for the Celtics at TD Garden and the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He's gone viral for singing at strangers from his window, and his Boston street performances earned him an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Earlier this summer, Ryan Peter Murphy played his first proper solo shows opening for Fitz and The Tantrums, where he covered Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me To The Moon' in between originals like his breakout 2025 single 'In My Angel's Eyes,' which has independently generated over 1 million streams on Spotify alone. He followed that with a stunning future Christmas classic, 'Santa Please.'

A born performer, Ryan Peter Murphy has carefully honed and cultivated his voice since his childhood in a suburb just outside of New Haven, Connecticut. His talent brought him to Berklee, where he cut his teeth by busking on Boston's bustling Newbury Street and recording with fellow students.

Tour Dates

Thu Oct 1 – Philadelphia, PA – World Stage

Mon Oct 5 – Cambridge, MA - Sonia

Tue Oct 6 – Brooklyn, NY – TV EYE

Thu Oct 8 – Philadelphia, PA – World Stage

Mon Oct 12 – Cambridge, MA - Sonia

Tue Oct 13 – Brooklyn, NY – TV EYE

Wed Oct 14 – Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Thu Oct 15 – Philadelphia, PA – World Stage

Mon Oct 19 – Cambridge, MA - Sonia

Tue Oct 20 – Brooklyn, NY – TV EYE

Wed Oct 21 - Washington, DC – DC9

Thu Oct 22 – Philadelphia, PA – World Stage

Mon Oct 26 – Cambridge, MA - Sonia

Tue Oct 27 – Brooklyn, NY – TV EYE

Wed Oct 28 - Washington, DC – DC9

Thu Oct 28 – Philadelphia, PA – World Stage

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