Photos: Rivkah Reyes Releases Power-Pop Single "Ugly Cry" Ahead of FAN FAVORITE EP

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New York City-based indie rock/pop musician and actor Rivkah Reyes yearns and relishes in the push and pull of desire and attachment on power-pop 'Ugly Cry,' out now. The artist's bubbly, grungy, unapologetically queer debut EP Fan Favorite is out November 6. On release day, Reyes will celebrate with an EP release show at Brooklyn's Sultan Room. Next, she'll perform in Los Angeles at Peppermint Club on November 12 and home in Chicago on November 24 at Empty Bottle.

On the catchy power-pop track, Reyes says, 'Ugly Cry' is for the girls who go absolutely insane when their girlfriend starts pulling away. I have a disorganized attachment style, so unfortunately I know this dance very well. She pulls away, I chase her. She wants me back, I get bored. I think I might actually enjoy the yearning more than the relationship itself, which is a pretty humiliating thing to admit publicly.'

Co-written with Jesse Aicher (girlpuppy, Ava Max, G-Eazy), the pair built it around the brooding, earworm hook. Reyes adds, 'It's a really fun song about being a deeply exhausting person to date.'

Reyes is thrilled to finally formally introduce herself with a project that feels most like herself. Produced by Constantine Anastasakis (Anna Shoemaker, Porches), Reyes shares, ''Fan Favorite' feels like the truest introduction to who I am as an artist. It's bratty, vulnerable, feral, and a little self-destructive, but it's also about finding humor in the ways we embarrass ourselves trying to be loved.'

Unapologetic and staying true to her roots, she adds, 'I grew up on bands like Paramore, Hole, and No Doubt, and more recently fell in love with artists like The Beaches and Annie DiRusso, so this EP lives somewhere between bubblegrunge, emo pop, and lesbian rock. Every song is a different flavor of wanting to be chosen, and learning that maybe being everyone's fan favorite isn't the same thing as loving yourself.'

The previously shared 'Menace' deals with addiction and vicious cycles. Reyes explains, 'As a person in recovery, I know a thing or two about replacing one addiction with another. For me, relationships have definitely been one of them. 'Menace' was inspired by a rooftop hookup with an ex: Billy Joel's 'Vienna' playing, me chugging blue Gatorade in a red bikini, fully aware I was making a terrible decision and doing it anyway.'

Last month, Reyes shared 'Debt Collector,' an achingly honest anthem that emerged after a breakup, immediately followed by attending a Lorde concert with said ex. Its kitschy, romantic music video is shot on a camcorder on the bright and playful classic New York location: Coney Island.

In May, Reyes shared 'Miss Congeniality,' a confident, emo-tinged, Y2K pop banger inspired by Sandra Bullock's famous character.

Born in Chicago, Rivkah Reyes learned to play guitar at four years old and soon after, shot to fame as a child actor as 'Katie' in the acclaimed 2003 comedy, School of Rock. The forthcoming EP even features a nod to the character. Since then, she has continued to act, with roles in SZA and Keke Palmer's buddy comedy, One Of Them Days, Netflix's The Merry Gentleman, the 2023 queer horror comedy short film, Gianna, written by and starring Reyes with Margaret Cho, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls which premiered at Sundance 2023, and more.

Since the beginning, music has remained constant. A string of singles has followed, including 'sick' which was named Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know upon its release. In 2024, Reyes shared 'another vice' with last year's 'Big League Chew,' also produced by Anastasakis, to follow. Earlier this summer, Reyes visited Jam In The Van for a lively session.

Now, with a new project on the way, the multi-hyphenate continues to document her real, lived experiences through revealing, punchy lyricism on what she calls 'sapphic doomcore situationship bangers.'

Fan Favorite EP Tracklisting

01. Miss Congeniality

02. Menace

03. Katie

04. Loopholes

05. Ugly Cry

06. Debt Collector

Rivkah Reyes Live

Nov. 6 - New York, NY - Sultan Room

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

Nov. 24 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

About Rivkah Reyes

Her whole life, Rivkah Reyes has been the girl in the band. Known to many as the bassist from 'School of Rock,' Reyes has long been a musician, actress and filmmaker. Now, she's stepping into a spotlight all her own – with emo-tinged, Sapphic bratty bubble grunge music that's filled with confessional, emotionally charged songwriting, where she explores almost-relationships, feral femininity, delusion and desire. Inspired by a spectrum of divas across pop and rock, including Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Rosalía, Hayley Williams, Wet Leg, Hilary Duff, Mazzy Star, Joan Jett and Hole, Reyes blends theatricality with intimacy to make music that's equal parts diary entry and late-night text you might regret sending.

A musician, actress, and filmmaker, Reyes has had roles in SZA and Keke Palmer's buddy comedy, 'One Of Them Days,' Netflix's 'The Merry Gentleman,' the 2023 queer horror comedy short film, 'Gianna,' written by and starring Reyes with Margaret Cho, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, which premiered at Sundance 2023 and more. But music has always been her throughline – and Reyes is a performer through and through: Her irreverent live shows are inspired by her days of performing Bo Burnham-style musical comedy throughout her twenties with Second City in Chicago. Her shows are like stand-up set dance parties, where you can sing and laugh along with a girl who really gets it.

Photo Credit: Shelly Guidera | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Shelly Guidera | Download hi-res image

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