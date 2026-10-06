Photos: RENAISSANCE STRING QUARTET to Begin Residency at Caramoor

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts welcomes the Renaissance String Quartet as the acclaimed ensemble begins its season as the 2026-2027 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence. On a rapid ascent since its founding five years ago by violinists Randall Goosby and Jeremiah Blacklow, violist Jameel Martin, and cellist Daniel Hass, the Renaissance String Quartet gives the first of three concerts during its residency on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:00pm as part of Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series, performing Mozart's Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K. 546; Price's String Quartet No. 2 in A minor; and Bartók's String Quartet No. 1. The Quartet will return on Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 3:00pm for a second concert as part of the Rosen House Concert Series featuring the world premiere of Suite for String Quartet composed by the Quartet's cellist Daniel Hass, paired with Mozart's String Quartet No. 22 in B-flat Major, K. 589 and Ravel's String Quartet in F Major. The group's third concert will take place during Caramoor's 2027 Summer Season and will include the world premiere of a new work commissioned for the ensemble by Caramoor.

The Renaissance String Quartet was built on over a decade of friendship formed at The Perlman Music Program and The Juilliard School. Driven by a desire to reimagine the capacity of the string quartet, the ensemble commands a diverse repertoire of classic, underrepresented, and new works to champion an inclusive vision for the future of classical music. As recipients of a 2024 Salon de Virtuosi career grant, the quartet has performed extensively across the globe, featuring recent international debuts at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London and Muziekhaven in Amsterdam alongside dynamic collaborations and educational residencies spanning from Princeton University to Kingston, Jamaica.

The Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence annually supports an exceptional emerging string quartet. The year-long residency includes three performances at Caramoor and two 10-day periods (November 9-18, 2026 and April 26-May 5, 2027) in which the Quartet works with students in local schools. Approximately one thousand students will benefit from engagements in more than 10 schools across Westchester County. The Quartet-in-Residence program extends access to the arts for high school students by providing one-to-one mentoring with professional musicians, giving students insight into pursuing a career in the arts. Caramoor also commissions a new work by a composer of the Quartet's choosing – the Renaissance String Quartet will premiere the new piece written for the group at Caramoor in summer 2027.

Caramoor also announced the 2026 participants in its Evnin Rising Stars program. Each year, the program's Artistic Director Marcy Rosen identifies eight of the most promising musicians at the cusp of their careers, bringing them to Caramoor for a weeklong chamber music residency with distinguished artist mentors. This year's Evnin Rising Stars are Isabelle Ai Durrenberger, violin; Stephen Kim, violin; Julian Rhee, violin; Laura Liu, viola; Emad Zolfaghari, viola; Andrew Byun, cello; Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello; and Albert Cano Smit, piano. The Evnin Rising Stars will give two Rosen House Concert Series performances on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 3pm (featuring music by Mozart, Janáček, and Franck) and Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3pm (featuring music by Beethoven, Bartók, and Brahms). In addition to Rosen, this year's mentors are violinist Soovin Kim and violist Dmitri Murrath, both alumni of the Evnin Rising Stars program.

Free tickets to performances by the Renaissance String Quartet and the Evnin Rising Stars are available for audience members ages 18 and under.

About Caramoor

Caramoor is a vibrant cultural destination nestled on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, it is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. Each year, Caramoor presents an exciting array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook – during its acclaimed Summer Season from June to August and its intimate Rosen House Concert Series from October through May.

Alongside its concert presentations, Caramoor maintains an ongoing commitment to mentorship for young instrumentalists through the Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, founded in 1999, and the Evnin Rising Stars program, founded in 1992.

New this season, Caramoor is teaming up with Juilliard Extension to offer six classes that give audiences the opportunity to dive deeper into the themes presented on stage throughout the Rosen House Concert Series and Summer Season. Participants will learn from acclaimed professors and lecturers and engage in thoughtful discussion with fellow music lovers. Classes can be taken individually or as an entire series. The Thursday, October 22, 2026 class Beethoven to Bartók: The Expanding World of Chamber Music, taught by Juilliard faculty member Sam Nester, is a perfect primer for these chamber music performances. Across more than a century, chamber music transformed from an elegant form of domestic entertainment into one of the most powerful vehicles for personal expression in Western art. This lecture follows that evolution through the works of Beethoven, Brahms, and Bartók, three composers who reimagined what could be said through a small ensemble of instruments. Beginning with Beethoven's bold reworking of Classical forms, moving through the warmth and grandeur of Brahms's late Romantic voice, and culminating in the haunting introspection of Bartók's final string quartet, participants will explore how chamber music became a laboratory for innovation and artistic risk.

Caramoor is a place where music, history, and nature come together to create moments of beauty and connection for all who visit. Caramoor has expanded its Beyond the Music slate of community and family programming to include tours, teas, yoga, and more, giving visitors a wide variety of ways to experience this unique setting in addition to its world-class concerts. In addition to hearing concerts, visitors to Caramoor can tour the spectacular Rosen House, explore its intriguing collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the lush gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's unique collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal summer concessions Bravo Bar, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and large-scale community events.

Caramoor's official digital guide is available on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and culture app from Bloomberg Philanthropies, via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The guide invites visitors to explore the estate at their own pace, with a 23-stop, one-mile walking tour. The app requires no ticket, login, or subscription. Visitors can walk the entire tour without a ticket or reservation.

At-a-Glance Calendar: 2026-27 Rosen House Concert Series Performances

Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7:30pm: Nobuntu

Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:30pm: Bandits on the Run

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3:00pm: Countertenor Iestyn Davies and Harpist Oliver Wass

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00pm: Pianist Jonathan Biss

Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3:00pm: Evnin Rising Stars

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30pm: Pianist Aaron Diehl

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:00pm: Renaissance Quartet

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 8:00pm: Watkins Family Hour – Rosen House Benefit Concert

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 2:00pm and 4:00pm: Christmas with Cantus

Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 3:00pm: Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

Sunday, April 4, 2027 at 3:00pm: Viano Quartet

Friday, April 9, 2027 at 7:30pm: The Summer Camargo Quintet

Sunday, April 11, 2027 at 3:00pm: ACRONYM and Countertenor Reginald Mobley

Saturday April 17, 2027 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 3:00pm: The Other Mozart with Creator & Actress Sylvia Milo

Sunday, April 25, 2027 at 3:00pm: Pianist Inon Barnatan

Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 3:00pm: Renaissance Quartet

Friday, May 7, 2027 at 7:30pm: Sister Sadie

Friday, May 14, 2027 at 7:30pm: Cabaret in the Music Room with Vocalist Mandy Gonzalez

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, NY.

Photo Credit: Daniel Perales. Press photos available here.













Photo Credit: Daniel Perales. Press photos available here.

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