Photos: Protoje & Stephen Marley Release 1000 LASHES Video

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Protoje has released a new video for '1000 Lashes' featuring Stephen Marley, a reggae track confronting generational injustice, exploitation and the impact of global inequality on children, from his latest album, The Art of Acceptance, released via Ineffable Music/In.Digg.Nation Collective.













































Throughout the song, Protoje reflects on systemic oppression, lost opportunities and child labor, while also examining his own position of relative privilege and the responsibility that comes with it. Stephen Marley delivers the song's chorus and its central message of collective responsibility for the next generation, singing, 'All the children are ours.'

Produced by Winta James, Universvl and T.Y. Jake, '1000 Lashes' pairs bright, glimmering piano keys with an easy-going kick-and-snare cadence, creating a warm sonic backdrop for the song's weightier themes.

That sense of shared history and responsibility carries into the accompanying music video, directed by SAMO, with footage captured across Ethiopia and Jamaica, grounding the song's meditation on injustice, history and collective responsibility in places with deep cultural and historical significance.

'We filmed parts of the video throughout Ethiopia, including at the Museum of the Battle of Adwa,' says Protoje. 'That victory holds such an important place in history as an African nation defeating a European colonial power and preserving its sovereignty. We were fortunate enough to get an inside look at the museum and include some of that history in the film. We captured moments from different parts of Ethiopia before bringing the story back home to Jamaica, filming at 56 Hope Road on those legendary steps with Stephen 'Ragga' Marley,' he adds.

Protoje's Art of Acceptance Tour continues throughout 2026, with upcoming dates across Europe and the United States, as well as an appearance aboard the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise in November.

Europe

AUGUST 21 — ROTOTOM SUNSPLASH — BENICÀSSIM, ESP — TICKETS

AUGUST 28 — RUHR REGGAE SUMMER — MÜLHEIM/RUHR, GERMANY — TICKETS

AUGUST 29 — UPRISING FESTIVAL — BRATISLAVA, SVK — TICKETS

United States

SEPTEMBER 11 — RIALTO THEATRE — TUCSON, AZ — TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 12 — FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE — LAS VEGAS, NV — TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 13 — ACE OF SPADES — SACRAMENTO, CA — TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 15 — FREMONT THEATER — SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA — TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 16 — GOLDEN STATE THEATRE — MONTEREY, CA — TICKETS

SEPTEMBER 17 — GARDEN AMP — GARDEN GROVE, CA — TICKETS

NOVEMBER 11–16 — WTJR CRUISE 2026 — MIAMI, FL — TICKETS

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