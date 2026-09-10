Photos: PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 cast sits down with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM

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The cast of 'Practical Magic 2,' including Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Lee Pace, Joey King, Maisie Williams and Xolo Maridueña, sat down for a SiriusXM Front Row hosted by Andy Cohen.

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord











During the interview, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock opened up about their sisterhood in the film. Sandra also opened up about designing Lee Pace's tattoos for the movie, her kids' reaction to her work and flirting on-set. Additionally, Joey King weighed in on having both Nicole and Sandra as onscreen moms and who was her favorite.

Nicole also revealed that she no longer wants a margarita near her, 'Sorry to say. Everyone else go enjoy a midnight margarita or a mocktail margarita, whatever you choose. Don't ever bring a margarita near me again. That's how far we've gone.'

SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10am ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102), and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

Practical Magic 2: The Heart of Sisterhood and the Owens House

Fan: What's one thing you hope longtime fans of 'Practical Magic' will absolutely love about 'Practical Magic 2?'

Nicole Kidman: The sisterhood. I hope that that really is the, you know, the thing that rises up. My 15-year-old saw the movie. She's now seen it three times and that's what speaks to her and she's a tough critic. She would say, 'No, this doesn't work,' and that was the strongest part of it for her and I thought that's such a beautiful message, especially for young girls.

Sandra Bullock: Yeah. I think what I love so much about it is being under the roof of that same house again, or the newly erected, the house is the heart of the story and that the Owens women through centuries. Anyone is invited under that roof. There is no one who's not a part of that family if you wish to step in. They don't judge and I think, as you were talking about the modernization of the story that will continue on through the generations of they're a house of love and respect and support of all communities and they want to heal and share and they're judged themselves, so I was like, if we can keep talking about that, how great would that be that that message can keep growing with each generation and each generation of Owens women don't forget it and honor the torch they're given.

Sandra Bullock Explains the Meaning Behind Lee Pace's Tattoos

Andy Cohen: Sandra, were you involved in designing the tattoos that Mr. Pace would be adorned with?

Sandra Bullock: I was very involved with what design we liked the most and where it should be placed.

Andy Cohen: Nice.

Sandra Bullock: I know. Yes. I have, on my laptop, I have fake Lee bodies, and I would move the little tattoos like, 'I think we need one here.'

Andy Cohen: Nice.

Sandra Bullock: And then, 'We need one here.'

Andy Cohen: I have fake Lee bodies on my laptop too. Yeah, I do.

Lee Pace: I love being an actor.

Sandra Bullock: But he was so gracious about it because they had to mean something to him as well and I love that his favorite one was probably the smallest one, and it was right here.

Lee Pace: It was like a little 'X' that reminded me to keep my mouth shut and just listen.

Nicole Kidman: Do you have any tattoos?

Lee Pace: No, I don't. I don't have any.

Andy Cohen: There's always time.

Nicole Kidman: Sandy does.

Sandra Bullock on Her Kids' Reactions to Her Work and Her Daughter's Directing Potential

Andy Cohen: Have your kids seen the movie?

Sandra Bullock: Yes, they saw it at the premiere and they got to see. It makes me tearary, but they you know, they're annoyed with me all the time, except for those two hours where they were actually proud of me. So, yeah, I know. I mean, my son looked at his best friend who he brought and he goes, what did, what's the word that he said?

Joey King: 'My mom's got aura.'

Sandra Bullock: He goes, 'My mom's got aura.' And I was like 'Do I react or pretend like I didn't hear it? What do I do?' So like for him who is, you know, they call him nonchalant, but he just really is a watcher and not a, you know, like me. I just, it floored me.

Andy Cohen: Do your kids, by the way, typically have they seen many of your films?

Sandra Bullock: They aren't interested in what I do. They aren't. Not at all. But my daughter, I think I feel she's a horror film director.

Andy Cohen: Really?

Sandra Bullock: I do.

Andy Cohen: Because she makes your life a horror film?

Sandra Bullock: Because she makes a living hell. No. because she loves them and she directed one about five years ago just on a whim. Wrote and directed in the backyard and enlisted a teacher and it was really good. I went, 'Who came up with that shot and that idea?' She goes, 'Oh, it was me and it's dumb.' And I'm like, 'No, it's not.' So, I'm not all I'm not the person to say come into this business, but I see they're both artists or creatives. She's definitely a little more in the forefront. He does not want to be anywhere near any of this.

Practical Magic 2: The Iconic Margarita Scene and Tequila Memories

Andy Cohen: The margarita scene is obviously so iconic. I learned, Nicole, that you brought your own tequila.

Nicole Kidman: That was in the first one.

Andy Cohen: But I have been curious, what tequila was it?

Nicole Kidman: I have no idea.

Andy Cohen: You don't remember?

Sandra Bullock: I remember. Okay.

Andy Cohen: You remember?

Sandra Bullock: I do.

Nicole Kidman: Really?

Sandra Bullock: Cuervo 1800. She slapped it down.

Andy Cohen: She knows what's up.

Sandra Bullock: Does she? Does she?

Nicole Kidman: No.

Andy Cohen: You tell me.

Nicole Kidman: But right now there have been so many margaritas everywhere that we're now like, 'Don't even show us another margarita.'

Andy Cohen: I was going to say, do you drink margaritas?

Nicole Kidman: Sorry to say. Everyone else go enjoy a midnight margarita or a mocktail margarita, whatever you choose. Don't ever bring a margarita near me again. That's how far we've gone.

Sandra Bullock Claims She Doesn't Know How to Flirt

Andy Cohen: Sandy, do a lot of people flirt with you in your day-to-day life?

Sandra Bullock: No. Where? School drop off? Like, where is this gonna go down?

Lee Pace: I was on set with you. Everyone flirts with you. Everyone flirts with Sandy.

Sandra Bullock: It's not true.

Maisie Williams: You can't tell.

Sandra Bullock: I wouldn't know a flirt unless somebody, because I like to joke a lot. So, to me, that's my way of communication.

Andy Cohen: Okay. Well, joke-y is flirty.

Sandra Bullock: Yeah, but it's not always. I mean, we're joke-y. You're not flirting with me.

Andy Cohen: Oh, I feel that I'm flirting with you.

Sandra Bullock: Oh, you are? See, I can't tell. I can't tell.

Andy Cohen: Like, you're not giving back what I'm putting out.

Sandra Bullock: Oh, really? See, I don't, I can't flirt. I don't know how to do it.

Joey King: No, you're just so magnetic. I think it's accidental. Like, people just start-

Maisie Williams: They think you're flirting with them.

Joey King: Yeah. They just want to flirt with you because you're just so fun to be around.

Lee Pace: We can keep this going.

Andy Cohen: Yes, we can. Let's dig into this. Let's sit with this.

Lee Pace: But actually, it's a pretty flirty cast. Am I wrong? Like at the end of the road here.

Sandra Bullock: She walks into a room, she's like, 'Hi.' And everyone's like. Yes. Yes. Yes. Stop.

Nicole Kidman: No. Am I a flirt? I don't mean to be a flirt.

Sandra Bullock: She doesn't know it. She oozes sensuality when she walks in.

Nicole Kidman: No. I don't.

Sandra Bullock: Watch this.

Nicole Kidman: No.

Sandra Bullock: I just want you to watch something. Ready? For a second. Zip it for a second. Okay. Watch. I want you to look over here. When she walks into a room, doesn't she put something out? [audience cheering] Thank you.

Nicole Kidman: Put something out is different.

Sandra Bullock: No, they get what I'm giving.

Nicole Kidman: I'll be the resident flirt. I also want to say that part of that is grateful. There's an enormous amount of, and whether you interpret that as flirt or it's actually just a sense of going, 'I love being here. I'm grateful for my life. I love people.' And put warmth into the world. Then if that's flirt, okay. I'd rather define it as warmth.

Sandra Bullock: There's a difference between warmth and your, what you naturally magnetically give off. She gives off-

Nicole Kidman: Anyway, Sally. And from that, we say also there's been an enormous amount of support for this film and we've heard it, and we're so grateful for it, and thank you because it's, as I said before, it's a tough world out there. And hear it, and we've seen everyone come out for us with generosity and warmth. And that means to say thank you for that, because we don't take that for granted.

Joey King and Maisie Stella on Having Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Movie Moms

Andy Cohen: Joey, you and Maisie play Sandra's daughters in the movie. Now, Nicole played your mom in the 2024 romantic comedy 'A Family Affair.' So, who is your favorite mommy?

Sandra Bullock: Andy, this is like 'Practical Magic Housewives.' This is just 'Practical Magic.'

Andy Cohen: Just trying to keep it, you know-

Nicole Kidman: You should say Sandy. You should for the film. No, I'm answering it for you.

Sandra Bullock: But the answer always more fun.

Nicole Kidman: It supports the film now.

Joey King: Yeah, what's going to help ticket sales?

Nicole Kidman: It's also good to have two moms.

Andy Cohen: Yes, it's great.

Joey King: It is special.

Sandra Bullock: We're two halves of a whole. We co-parent.

Joey King: I can go to either of them for such vastly different things, and they're both the first, they pick up the phone right away.



Photo Credit: Cindy Ord

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