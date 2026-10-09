Photos: POWER TO THE PEOPLE Concert Film and ONE TO ONE Documentary to Arrive on Blu-Ray

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Sean Ono Lennon, Mercury Studios and Universal Music Group announced on October 9, marking what would have been John Lennon's birthday, the release of the Blu-Ray Film Editions of 'Power To The People,' the 2026 multiscreen concert film of John Lennon & Yoko Ono's One-To-One live shows at Madison Square Garden, NYC in 1972 with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests. The film has been newly restored, re-edited and remixed by the Lennons' seven-times GRAMMY-Award winning team, with music produced by Sean Ono Lennon.

A 4-disc Deluxe Box Set, which also includes the award-winning documentary 'One To One: John & Yoko,' will be released on April 9, 2027 and is available for pre-order now along with a two-disc option at johnlennon.lnk.to/PowerToThePeople-Blu-RayPR.

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests performed these now-legendary sold-out One To One concerts to a combined audience of 40,000 people, raising over $1.5M (equivalent to $11.5M in 2026) for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They were the only full-length concerts John Lennon (with Yoko Ono) performed after leaving The Beatles.

Originally filmed by multi-camera director Steve Gebhardt in 1972, this 2026 version of the concert film is directed by Simon Hilton, edited by Ben Wainwright-Pearce and produced by Peter Worsley and Sean Ono Lennon. Music Production is by Sean Ono Lennon and mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon.

The film restoration was over twenty years in the making, overseen by the director with Executive Producer Yoko Ono Lennon. All the reels of vintage film negative trims were hand-cleaned, rejoined and retransferred by film restoration experts Dave Northrop and Bruce Goldstein at Deluxe Northvale, before being completely reordered, re-synced and re-edited by the editing team with a view to creating this multiscreen experience. The audio multitracks were similarly given the ultimate restoration treatment, having been baked and re-transferred at high resolution by Rob Stevens and then digitally restored and remixed in High Definition 192/24 Stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos.

Hits performed include John Lennon's 'New York City,' 'Instant Karma! (We All Shine On),' 'Imagine' and 'Mother,' plus Yoko Ono's 'Don't Worry Kyoko' and 'Open Your Box,' as well as rousing renditions of 'Come Together' and 'Hound Dog' and an incredible stage-filled encore of 'Give Peace a Chance' featuring special guests Stevie Wonder, Sha Na Na, Melanie Safka-Schekeryk and many others.

Deluxe Box Set: 4 x Blu-Ray Video

Music Produced by Sean Ono Lennon. HD Stereo, 5.1 Surround & Dolby Atmos. Containing: POWER TO THE PEOPLE - Hybrid (Multiscreen), Afternoon & Evening Concerts (3 Blu-Ray Discs), concert film restoration and re-edit directed by Simon Hilton, plus the ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, plus a 128-page book, 2 postcards and 2 posters.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE is available as a 4-Blu-Ray Deluxe Edition featuring the Hybrid Concert, the individual Afternoon and Evening Concerts, the ONE TO ONE documentary, plus a 128-page hardback book, 2 double sided postcards and a poster, housed in a 10' lenticular slipcase.

Standard Edition: 2 x Blu-Ray Video

Music Produced by Sean Ono Lennon. HD Stereo, 5.1 Surround & Dolby Atmos. Containing the POWER TO THE PEOPLE Hybrid (Multiscreen) version, concert film restoration and re-edit directed by Simon Hilton, plus the ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards. This edition is available as a 2-Blu-Ray edition with a 20-page booklet.

Collector's Edition: 2 x Blu-Ray Video

Music Produced By Sean Ono Lennon. HD Stereo, 5.1 Surround & Dolby Atmos. Containing the POWER TO THE PEOPLE Hybrid (Multiscreen) version, concert film restoration and re-edit directed by Simon Hilton, plus the ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, with 2 double sided postcards as part of this limited edition. This exclusive edition also includes a 20-page booklet and 2 additional double sided postcards.

Accompanying the concert film is Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edward's award-winning documentary ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO, a rare and immersive look at the couple's first year in New York City, exploring the creativity and activism that led up to these landmark performances.

Tracklist

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT HYBRID SHOW BLU-RAY 1

1. Power To The People (intro)

2. New York City

3. It's So Hard

4. Move On Fast

5. Well Well Well

6. Born In A Prison

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

8. Mother

9. We're All Water

10. Come Together

11. Imagine

12. Open Your Box

13. Cold Turkey

14. Don't Worry Kyoko

15. Hound Dog

16. Law And Order

17. Give Peace A Chance

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT AFTERNOON SHOW BLU-RAY 2

1. Power To The People (intro)

2. New York City

3. It's So Hard

4. Move On Fast

5. Well Well Well

6. Born In A Prison

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

8. Mother

9. We're All Water

10. Come Together

11. Imagine

12. Open Your Box

13. Cold Turkey

14. Don't Worry Kyoko

15. Hound Dog

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT EVENING SHOW BLU-RAY 3

1. Power To The People (intro)

2. New York City

3. It's So Hard

4. Move On Fast

5. Well Well Well

6. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

7. Mother

8. We're All Water

9. Born In A Prison

10. Come Together

11. Imagine

12. Open Your Box

13. Cold Turkey

14. Hound Dog

15. Law And Order

16. Give Peace A Chance

ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO DOCUMENTARY BLU-RAY 4

1. Power To The People

2. How You Doing, New York City?

3. Come Together

4. John Sinclair

5. Kyoko

6. Trouble With The Flies

7. Rock Liberation Front

8. Free The People

9. Cold Turkey

10. Mother

11. One To One Concert

12. Waking Up

13. Give Peace A Chance

14. Credits

Power To The People: John & Yoko Live in NYC Synopsis

POWER TO THE PEOPLE is the 2026 multiscreen concert film of John Lennon & Yoko Ono's legendary One-To-One live shows at Madison Square Garden, NYC in 1972 with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests – newly restored, re-edited and remixed by the Lennons' seven-times GRAMMY-Award winning team. Directed by Simon Hilton with music produced by Sean Ono Lennon and mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon. Hits include 'Imagine', 'Mother' and 'Come Together'. The rousing encore 'Give Peace a Chance' features Stevie Wonder, Melanie and special guests. These were the only full-length concerts John (with Yoko) performed after leaving The Beatles.

One To One: John & Yoko Synopsis

On August 30, 1972, in New York City, John Lennon played his only full-length show after leaving The Beatles, the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, a rollicking, dazzling performance from him and Yoko Ono. Kevin Macdonald's riveting documentary takes that legendary musical event and uses it as the starting point to explore eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko.

By 1971 the couple was newly arrived in the United States— living in a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village and watching a huge amount of American television. The film uses a riotous mélange of American TV to conjure the era through what the two would have been seeing on the screen: the Vietnam War, The Price is Right, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, Cronkite, The Waltons.

As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John & Yoko begin to change their approach to protest — ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by a Geraldo Rivera exposé they watched on TV. Filmed in a meticulously faithful reproduction of the NYC apartment the duo shared, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO offers a bold new take on a seminal time in the lives of two of history's most influential artists.











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