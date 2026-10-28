Photos: Or Best Offer Sign to Good English, Announce IT WILL APPEAR

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New York's Or Best Offer, the duo of Grace Schmidhauser and Brian Culligan, has announced its signing to NY/Nashville indie label Good English Records. With the news, the duo is also announcing a new album, IT WILL APPEAR, available everywhere January 15, 2027. Physicals are available for preorder now at goodenglishrecords.bandcamp.com.

The first preview of the record arrives with 'Fast Strong Horse,' in which Brian's drums fold and double back beneath Grace's lurching guitar and weightless vocal, creating rhythmic illusions that never settle. The song takes its title from the final lines of Clarice Lispector's debut novel, Near to the Wild Heart.

'This is sort of the record's pop song; an attempt to summon sanity, agency and dignity during a period of feeling pathetic,' Grace explains. 'It's a quilt of associations created from the brain mush of psychic pain and geographic transience, trying to analyze your dreams, reading books by intense women drunk in the bathtub. It's about the desire to glean something useful and transcendent out of a period of feeling unknown to yourself, stoking the faith that some force could grab you by your collar and pull you back into your own life.'

'Fast Strong Horse' is accompanied by an official music video directed by Ella Sinskey, in which an unmanned bicycle races around the city. Grace and Brian play archers taking aim at the bicycle as the song builds, eventually sending an arrow flying through air after their target. A trail of blood streams from the bicycle, meeting its dizzying demise.

IT WILL APPEAR follows the duo's 2024 debut, Center, which was recorded entirely in Culligan's bedroom. The new album was pieced together across Jaybird Studios in Sunset Park, Dan Howard's Chateau Grand in Williamsburg, a venue basement in Bushwick, and Culligan's apartment in Ridgewood, lending it a clarity and textural depth. The album is produced and engineered by Culligan and Schmidhauser, with additional engineering from Dan Howard (Victoryland, Billboard Style) and Andres Abenante. The band treated the nine songs as a single piece, recording the basic tracks of drums, guitar and vocals as one live performance from start to finish, then layering overdubs by moving between stations of sound-making devices while the recording ran. The record has a tactile quality — in part due to Culligan's custom electronics, which he hand-builds and assembles.

Or Best Offer is a scene favorite in Brooklyn, sharing bills with Victoryland, Asher White, Le Tigre, Godcaster, Ovlov and more. The duo will perform live at Night Club 101 in New York, NY with My Wonderful Boyfriend and perfectangel420. More shows will be announced soon. For more information on upcoming performances, fans can follow the band on Instagram at @or__best__offer.

Tracklist

Dam

Sent

Prey

Ruins

Fast Strong Horse

Providence

Feet Out

Good News

Hear It

Photo Credit: Tate Shockley [Download Hi-Res Image]













Photo Credit: Tate Shockley [Download Hi-Res Image]

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