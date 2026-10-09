Photos: Onoleigh Releases LOVE BOMB EP and Music Video

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Onoleigh is no longer waiting for her moment. After years of encouraging others to chase their dreams, the Mahomet, Illinois native is now following her own advice: doing what scares her the most and pouring her heart into the lyrics of her songs. Emerging as 'Country music's Adele' (That Nashville Girl), the rising singer/songwriter is carving out a lane of her own with a sound that 'combines the storytelling instincts of Country with the emotional depth and warmth of Soul' (Entertainment Focus).

Onoleigh takes center stage with the release of her sophomore EP, Love Bomb, available everywhere now. The project marks a defining new chapter for Onoleigh as she co-wrote all seven songs and embraces the freedom of independent artistry to make music on her own terms, pairing powerhouse vocals with vulnerable storytelling and emotional honesty that offers a 'captivating introduction to Onoleigh as a songwriter who makes small, honest moments resonate big' (Fandom Daily). For Onoleigh, Love Bomb is about more than releasing a collection of songs – it's about finally becoming the artist she knows she's meant to be.

'This EP feels like the first time I'm fully stepping into my authentic self and creating music because it feels right to me – not because it's what's cool, trending, or what someone else thinks I should be doing,' shares Onoleigh. 'Over time, I've learned that you can chase something and achieve every version of success with it, but if it doesn't feel authentic to you, it's never going to feel fulfilling. With this project, I feel like I'm finally living and creating from a place that is completely true to who I am. These songs reflect that growth, freedom and the journey I've been on this year. I'm so proud of this project and I can't wait for people to hear it and get to know this side of me.'

Earlier this week, Onoleigh previewed the entire project for family, friends and industry at the Bowery Vault (10/6) before returning to Whiskey Jam (10/8) in Nashville, Tennessee. The powerhouse vocalist and rising songwriter took audiences on her whirlwind journey of self-discovery through emotive renditions of songs including 'Waited Too Long,' which transforms heartbreak into a powerful declaration of strength and choosing herself, while 'Losing Me In You' takes that journey inward, exploring the gradual ways self-doubt and people-pleasing can lead to losing pieces of yourself. 'Copy & Paste' turns dating déjà vu into a sharp, self-aware reflection on repeating familiar patterns, while 'Nothing At All' finds her looking back on the highs, lows and lessons that come with moving forward.

Love Bomb EP Track List

1. 'Copy & Paste' | Written by Onoleigh, Sam SZND, Stone Aielli

2. 'Waited Too Long' | Written by Onoleigh, Lukas Bracewell, Savannah Walters, Parker Mathews, Max Gall

3. 'Nothing At All' | Written by Onoleigh, Sam SZND, Emile Ghantous, Josh Goode

4. 'Losing Me In You' | Written by Onoleigh, JP Burr, Parker Mathews

5. 'Never Beg A Man' | Written by Onoleigh, Sam SZND, Emile Ghantous, Leslie Johnson

6. 'Call Me Crazy' | Written by Onoleigh, Mac McKee, Parker Mathews

7. 'Love Bomb' | Written by Onoleigh, Parker Mathews

Produced by Paul Moak & ANTi.

Rooted in authenticity and driven by purpose, Onoleigh's work extends far beyond the stage. A graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in social work, her instinct to connect with people is woven into everything she does. That resolve comes to life through OVATION, the Nashville-based live music series she founded to spotlight original artists while partnering with nonprofits and community-driven causes – creating space for music to give back.

Photo Credit: Oceanna Colgan

























Photo Credit: Oceanna Colgan

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