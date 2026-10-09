Photos: Niia Announces CHRISTMAS WITH NIIA Holiday Album; Single Out Now

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Los Angeles-based vocalist, pianist, and composer Niia announced the forthcoming release of her jazzy new holiday album, Christmas with Niia. The 13-track LP is slated for digital release on October 30, followed by the physical release on December 4 via Candid Records. Out now is the first single, 'Wonderful Christmastime.' Christmas with Niia can be pre-ordered, and 'Wonderful Christmastime' can be heard, here.

In celebration of the holidays and her new album, Niia will be performing two sets at Blue Note in LA on Tuesday, December 22. Tickets are available here.

Breathing fresh, elegant energy into Paul McCartney's classic 'Wonderful Christmastime,' Niia and producer Spencer Zahn created a delicate touch that sets an effortlessly cozy vibe for this new rendition. By trading heavy synths for a sophisticated, swingin' jazz arrangement layered with Niia's breezy vocals, she transformed the pop holiday hit into a timeless, jazz gem that feels both nostalgic and brand-new.

Other standout songs include the vibrant 'The Christmas' and beloved tunes like 'Christmas Time is Here' and 'The Christmas Song.' A delightful collection of jazz renditions of timeless holiday hits, Niia's silky smooth vocals offer the perfect soundtrack for festive gatherings all season long.

Christmas with Niia arrives on the heels of the recently released deluxe album, V (Goth Jazz Edition). An expanded edition of Niia's fifth studio album V (2025), the deluxe record features three bonus tracks, including the intimate Chet Baker cover 'I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)' and two never-before-heard late-night confessionals: 'Been a Long Night' and 'Show Me Love.'

V (Goth Jazz Edition) can be heard here.

V (Goth Jazz Edition) continues the emotional arc exploring love, loss, defiance, and heartache of 2025's V album release, and comes out on the heels of sessions with KCRW and WNYC earlier this year. It also follows the 'V Tour,' which included stops in Boston, DC, Philadelphia, Portland, and Blue Note club shows in NYC and LA. Backed by a band, Niia and music director Dennis Hamm (Thundercat) curated special sets featuring surprise medleys and music from V.

Living in the tension between control and collapse, the record and its deluxe follow-up blend the electronic textures of experimental pop with the interplay that live, jazz-rooted musicianship can bring. The arrangements stretch–sometimes restrained, sometimes theatrical–but always with intention.

Christmas With Niia Tracklist

1. Joy To The World

2. This Christmas

3. Christmas Time is Here

4. Wonderful Christmastime

5. My Favorite Things

6. O Come O Come Emmanuel

7. O Holy Night

8. O Christmas Tree

9. Last Christmas

10. Santa Tell Me

11. The Christmas Song

12. Snowfall

13. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

About Niia

Niia Bertino is a classically trained pianist and vocalist rooted in jazz who blends elegance with edge and a timeless voice, with razor-sharp songwriting. Her past work has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Interview Mag, and Harper's Bazaar.

About Candid Records

From 1960-1963, founder, A&R, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 extraordinary albums for the Candid Records label. One cannot underestimate the breadth of these recordings - from bebop to the avant-garde, to blues. Candid sat dormant for years until Black Lion Records founder and producer, Alan Bates, bought the label in 1989. The next phase of Candid Records is happening now. Since its relaunch in 2021 the label has reissued over 30 titles to high critical acclaim. Thanks to brilliant new releases, Candid has received four GRAMMY awards – 2024 winners the Count Basie Orchestra, 2023 winners Terri Lyne Carrington and Wayne Shorter, and 2022 winner Eliane Elias. Today's Candid is not only committed to its legacy but looks forward to defining its future with the quality music that is synonymous with its elite heritage. Learn more at www.candidrecords.com

Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova















Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova

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