Ledisi, Niia, Ruby Waters, and David Benoit Release New Music

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Four artists are releasing new music this week, spanning indie rock, soul, jazz-pop, and holiday symphony.

Ruby Waters

Ruby Waters' new single 'PAY AS YOU GO' is out Friday, October 9. From her recently announced sophomore album, SUPPRE$$IONS (out Jan. 15, 2027 on Wet Records), 'PAY AS YOU GO' is a bouncy indie rock tune on the relatable financial limitations that can keep a person feeling $TUCK.

'It's about the struggle everyone is f***ing feeling in this economy,' says Ruby Waters, who spent her early adult life couch-surfing while making money as a busker on the streets of Toronto.

Ledisi

Ledisi releases an expanded edition of last year's acclaimed tribute to Dinah Washington this Friday, October 9. Produced by longtime collaborator Rex Rideout and bassist Christian McBride, For Dinah (Deluxe Edition) deepens the celebration with four additional tracks, including a brand-new rendition of jazz standard 'Ill Wind (You're Blowing Me No Good),' and a special Village Studios session recording of Dinah's iconic hit, 'What A Difference A Day Made.'

Produced by Rex Rideout and bassist Christian McBride, the new deluxe album bridges Dinah's brazen spirit with Ledisi's signature soul.

Niia

Niia is announcing her jazzy new holiday album, Christmas with Niia, set for a digital-only release on October 30, followed by the physical release on December 4 via Candid Records.

Released alongside the announcement is the first single, 'Wonderful Christmastime.' By trading heavy synths for a sophisticated, swingin' jazz arrangement layered with Niia's breezy vocals, she and producer Spencer Zahn transformed Paul McCartney's classic, pop holiday hit into a cozy jazz gem that feels both timeless and brand new.

A delightful collection of jazz renditions of timeless holiday hits, Niia's vocals offer a soundtrack for festive gatherings throughout the season. Fans can see Niia live at the Blue Note LA for one-night-only on December 22nd.

David Benoit is releasing the first single from his forthcoming album, David Benoit Conducts A Vince Guaraldi Holiday Symphony, set for a digital-only release on October 30, followed by the physical release on November 20 via Candid Records, this Friday.

First written for the 1965 Peanuts classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, David Benoit conducts a full-orchestral rendition of the holiday staple 'Christmas Time Is Here,' performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

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