Photos: New Junk City Announce WHERE COULD I GO? Album Via Lauren Records

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Atlanta punk band New Junk City have announced their fourth full-length album, Where Could I Go?, arriving November 6 via Lauren Records. The band offers the first preview of the record today with lead single 'Lonely Now.'

Photo Credit: Cameron Flaisch













'Lonely Now' captures the point when disappointment gives way to clarity. Against the wreckage of a relationship defined by backtracking, absence and repeated letdowns, New Junk City draws a firm line: 'I won't be the one / to hold your hand while you let me down.'

'People fail each other,' the band says. ''Lonely Now' is about putting up boundaries and accepting the new reality of a relationship without retaliating or feeling the need to push back.'

Across Where Could I Go?, New Junk City examines what it means to build a life rooted in love, particularly when love alone cannot provide an easy answer. Written over the course of approximately two years, the album explores how love can exist without a clear object, how to make room for someone else's grief, the compromises and sacrifices demanded by work, and how to accept personal shortcomings and failures without allowing them to harden into resentment.

The album was recorded at Standard Electric with longtime New Junk City collaborator Damon Moon and produced by Tyler Bisson. Its 12 songs find the band turning inward without losing the urgency and directness that have defined their music throughout the past decade.

'Lonely Now' is now streaming on major platforms.

Where Could I Go? Tracklist

1. Big Bed

2. Stay the Same

3. Long Way

4. Crow's Nest

5. For So Long

6. Coffee And Peppermint

7. Prayer for Gold

8. Like I Love You

9. E&J

10. Lonely Now

11. Shell Game

12. The End

About New Junk City

New Junk City is a four-piece punk band from Atlanta, GA with influences ranging from The Weakerthans to fed Up to Green Day. When the band started, they mostly played DIY basement shows. Twelve years later, they're still mostly playing DIY basement shows just sometimes in different cities. Their fourth full length record, Where Could I Go? will be released November 6, 2026 via Lauren Records.



Photo Credit: Cameron Flaisch

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