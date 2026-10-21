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Brooklyn indie-rock trio My Wonderful Boyfriend is poised for an exciting year ahead. Earlier this year, the band released 'My Love, My Darling,' earning an early cosign from Paste as part of their 'Best of What's Next' series. In September, they announced their signing to Ground Control Touring, and today, My Wonderful Boyfriend announce their signing to New West Records, along with an explosive new single and video, 'Chip City.'

Composed of P.J. McCormick (vocals, guitar), Griffin Jennings (lead guitar), and Cena Loffredo (bass), the trio has made a name for themselves with their twangy, off-kilter charm and magnetic stage presence. Drawing from indie rock's stranger corners, My Wonderful Boyfriend have earned comparisons to mainstays like Pavement, Built to Spill, LCD Soundsystem, and Modest Mouse. Paste writer Matt Mitchell captured the band's appeal best, describing them as 'three goofballs sojourning at alt-rock's fringiest pageant of idiosyncrasy'—a party well worth stumbling into.

Today, My Wonderful Boyfriend shares 'Chip City,' a gritty, earnest anthem of longing, driven by P.J. McCormick's signature raspy vocals and a killer guitar riff.

'This is a love song from a guy who is a little drunker than he thinks he is,' McCormick explains. 'He's a romantic, but he isn't really finding the right words. He's putting all his eggs in one basket, and it isn't wise. He's losing the plot. There's maybe a line or two in the outro where he sobers up enough to get the picture.'

With growing acclaim, an expanding catalog, and more new music on the horizon, My Wonderful Boyfriend continue to establish themselves as one of the year's most compelling rising bands. 'Chip City' by My Wonderful Boyfriend is out now via New West Records.

The band is set to play Treefort Fest and New York's Night Club 101 on October 28th. Tickets are on sale now for the My Wonderful Boyfriend show at Night Club 101, located at 101 Avenue A, Manhattan, New York. The band's debut album is expected early next year.

About My Wonderful Boyfriend

While P.J. McCormick (vox and guitar), Griffin Jennings (lead guitar), and Cena Loffredo (bass) all grew up in New York City, they didn't meet until a series of unexplained atmospheric disturbances in the Midwest (Obama era) fated them together. Having elicited comparisons to Pavement, Big Star, and Built to Spill—three bands they all love—they think you ought to know some artists that divide them: Electric Light Orchestra (two for, one against), Playboi Carti (two for, one abstaining), and Sabrina Carpenter (one for, one abstaining, one against). They have more music coming later this year.

More from My Wonderful Boyfriend can be found on Instagram, YouTube, Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Photo Credit: GODFREY NARES





My Wonderful Boyfriend - Chip City (Official Music Video)







Photo Credit: GODFREY NARES

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