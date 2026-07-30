MENSAH: Moriah Mensah to Release Debut Mixtape via Black Butter Records

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Moriah Mensah, a songwriter, producer and rapper from Peckham, has announced that her debut mixtape MENSAH will arrive via Black Butter Records. The announcement accompanies the release of her latest single, Magazines, which the artist has described as an exploration of the ego of an artist entering stardom.

Photocredit: Luke Grieve

The Peckham born and raised songwriter, producer and rapper Moriah Mensah announces her forthcoming debut mixtape MENSAH will land Friday 11th September via Black Butter Records. Including her searing second single and atmospheric ode to Peckham, 'Old Gs At Millbrook' and her self-produced debut single 'Hero', across 6-tracks lush with nuanced, exhilarating production and emotionally charged lyricism, she explores adolescence, self-image, fame, potential, legacy, superficiality, recreation and connection. The tracklist blends hyperpop adjacent textures, with pop sensibilities, R&B flare and more, creating something utterly original, ultramodern, euphoric and bohemian.

Speaking on the single, Moriah shares:

The song is about entering stardom. I enjoy writing songs that explore the ego of an artist – it feels very meta to me. I want people to feel like they rule the world when they listen to it. The song is lyrically ostentatious and unapologetically superficial, and I want every listener to just revel in that. I love music that makes me feel like I'm a superstar, so I'm happy I've been able to create that for other people. I wrote the song pretty much in a matter of minutes whilst Jag Brill (my exec co-prod) was working on the beat. For the artwork, we wanted to create something that felt iconic, so the text felt quite fitting.

On the forthcoming mixtape, she adds:

The project is a collection of music co-produced by myself and Jag Brill - The intention behind this mixtape is to introduce the range of sonics that will be present in future projects - I want the listening experience to have back to back surprises - 'Moriah Mensah' as an artist project is genre agnostic - There is no facet of sound that will go unexplored, over the next years.

Her quick and emotionally charged lyricism is both immediate and entirely singular, with a visual world she's building that packs a similar punch. Alongside 'Old Gs At Millbrook' last month she shared an intoxicating video directed by Samuel Ibram picturing a swaggy Moriah radiating attitude and energy, presented against a backdrop of imagery from Peckham. With just two releases under her belt she's already seen support from Dazed, The Independent, The Guardian, Wonderland, Clash, COLORS and The Line of Best Fit, while also being named SoundCloud's Track of the Day.

About Moriah Mensah

19 years old, Moriah Mensah grew up an only child in Peckham on the Friary Estate a 10-minute walk from Rye Lane with her mum. Half Nigerian-half Ghanaian, she's always known she wanted to be an artist. Visually and sonically, she's a world-builder and that world feels raw, authentic and epochal. Influenced by everyone from Tierra Whack to Lady Gaga, Prince to Remy Ma, Hype Willams to AlunaGeorge; sonically, she pulls from a wide range of influences spanning hip-hop, alternative electronic music, punk attitude and internet culture. Alongside early co-signs from Lola Young and key figures across the UK Underground scene including Young Eman, she's been quietly building her own fanbase and working on her debut project and world-building which she's yet to shed light.

Currently balancing her music career alongside studying for a PPE degree, she loves theatre and architecture, heavily relates to Martine Rose's fascination with 80s textiles, and is inspired by the films of Gregg Araki. When she isn't making music, she spends a lot of time reading, watching Blu-ray DVDs and building structures out of Jenga and children's books.

MENSAH Tracklist

1. Old Gs at Millbrook 2. Magazines 3. So Entitled 4. Girls Night Out 5. Hero 6. From A Distance 7. Issues 8. Leyton 9. All Velvet

MENSAH will span six tracks, including the previously released singles Hero and Old Gs At Millbrook, and was co-produced by Moriah Mensah and Jag Brill. According to the artist, the project is intended to introduce a range of sonics that will carry into future releases.



Photo Credit: Luke Grieve

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