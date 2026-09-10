Photos: MÖTLEY CRÜE to Release TOO FAST FOR LOVE 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

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'Do You Remember? Well, We Remember.' Forty-five years ago, Mötley Crüe introduced themselves to the world with a record that was raw and unapologetic and launched one of rock's most notorious and enduring careers. Mötley Crüe announced a special 45th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set of their legendary debut album Too Fast For Love, out October 30th, via BMG.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin











One of the best debut albums of all time, Too Fast For Love was the first great Los Angeles hard rock album of the '80s, helping kick open the doors for that decade's fertile Hollywood rock scene, as well as the signing frenzy and imitators that followed. Originally self-released in November 1981 in a pressing of just 900 LPs on the band's own Leathür Records imprint, Too Fast For Love was a true DIY statement. Fueled by the Crüe's explosive live shows, the album quickly became a sought-after underground release and Elektra Records signed the band less than six months later.

With a retooled tracklist, a remixed and remastered version of Too Fast For Love was issued in August 1982. Lead single 'Live Wire' hit the airwaves and the classic music video coincided with the recent launch of MTV which gave many hard rock fans their introduction to the Crüe. The band's punk attitude, glam-rock swagger, and explosive live presence quickly separated them from the pack. Too Fast For Love was certified PLATINUM in the US and GOLD in Canada and brought their first of many chart appearances, hitting #77 US, #17 UK Rock & Metal, #77 Scottish Albums, & #95 Swiss Albums. Opening track 'Live Wire' has been a cornerstone of the band's live set over the past 45 years and has found a new audience via high energy, fast-paced uses in video games, TV shows, movies and commercials. The band's current tour setlist also includes 'Too Fast For Love' and 'Take Me To The Top' proving the enduring love from the fans for the album. The filth and fury of those tracks contrast with the more reflective 'On With The Show', 'Starry Eyes' and 'Merry-Go-Round' showcasing the vast songwriting range behind the album.

The centerpiece of the 45th anniversary celebration is a limited edition deluxe box set that includes the 1981 Leathür Records version (which sells for thousands of dollars when one becomes available), the 1982 Elektra Records version, live recordings from the legendary Perkins Palace shows in 1982 (previewing tracks from 1983's epic Shout At The Devil), never-before-released 5-track 1LP featuring demos from the band's first-ever studio sessions from March 1981, replica demo cassette, replica 7' single, 100-page hardcover photo book, replica poster and more.

Too Fast For Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Contents

1LP Black Vinyl remastered 1981 Leathür Records 10-track version

1LP Black Vinyl remastered 1982 Elektra Records 9-track version

2LP Black Vinyl Rare live recordings from the legendary Perkins Palace performances in 1982

1LP Black Vinyl first-ever studio session, March 1981

100-page hardcover book featuring rare and previously unpublished early-band photographs

Replica original demo cassette

Replica original 7-inch single

CD 1981 Leathür Records 10-track version

Replica Poster

Lyric Book

An ultra-limited version with additional elements in a hand-numbered run of 250 copies is available exclusively at the Crüeseum.

Standard Editions of Too Fast For Love will be available on CD and LP, alongside physical retail exclusive editions at Walmart (CD and LP), Independent Retail (LP), Amazon (LP) and Revolver (LP).

For the first time ever, Too Fast For Love – Leathür Records Version will be available on streaming services. The previously unreleased demo 'Nobody Knows What It's Like To Be Lonely,' recorded in March 1981, can be heard

Too Fast For Love 45th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set Tracklist

. Pre-orders are available here

1981 Leathür Records Version (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Live Wire

2. Public Enemy #1

3. Take Me To The Top

4. Merry-Go-Round

5. Piece Of Your Action

Side B

1. Starry Eyes

2. Stick To Your Guns

3. Come On And Dance

4. Too Fast For Love

5. On With The Show

1982 Elektra Records Version

Side A

1. Live Wire

2. Come On And Dance

3. Public Enemy #1

4. Merry-Go-Round

5. Take Me To The Top

Side B

1. Piece Of Your Action

2. Starry Eyes

3. Too Fast For Love

4. On With The Show

Live At Perkins Palace 1982 2LP Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Take Me To The Top

2. Looks That Kill

3. Public Enemy #1

4. Red Hot

Side B

1. Starry Eyes

2. Piece of Your Action

3. Shout At The Devil

Side C

1. Merry-Go-Round

2. Running Wild In The Night

3. Hotter Than Hell

Side D

1. Live Wire

2. Knock 'Em Dead, Kid

3. Helter Skelter

March 1981 Demos Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Nobody Knows What It's Like To Be Lonely

2. Public Enemy #1

3. Stick To Your Guns

Side B

1. Take Me To The Top

2. Tonight

Stick To Your Guns/Toast Of The Town 1981 7' Single Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A

1. Stick To Your Guns

Side B

1. Toast Of The Town

Original Demo Cassette 1981 Tracklist (ONLY Available in Box Set)

Side A & B (Program Repeats On Both Sides)

1. Public Enemy #1

2. Take Me To The Top

3. Stick To Your Guns

4. Toast Of The Town

Mötley Crüe is currently hitting stages across North America on The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour. Their first full tour in three years spans 33 cities, with dates continuing through the end of September.

The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking 2006 Carnival Of Sins Tour, featuring a reimagined show and updated setlist. Partial proceeds of every ticket sold will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to support students with hands-on programs in music and the arts. Tickets and VIP packages are available here. For more info, visit motley.com.

The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins 2026 Tour Dates

Thu, Sep 10, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri, Sep 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun, Sep 13, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 16, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri, Sep 18, 2026 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 19, 2026 — Long Beach, CA — F&M Bank Amphitheater

Mon, Sep 21, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, Sep 23, 2026 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu, Sep 24, 2026 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater

Sat, Sep 26, 2026 — Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 45 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 5 New York Times Best Selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, Mötley Crüe has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like 'Kickstart My Heart' and 'Home Sweet Home,' are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, among others. The band's biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 5 additional New York Times Best Selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered The Dirt, a biopic based on the bestselling book. Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 45 years into their career, having wrapped up a two-year stadium world tour in late 2023. In 2024, the band ushered in a brand-new era, signing to Big Machine Records and releasing the single 'Dogs of War.' 2025 saw Mötley Crüe return to the Las Vegas Strip for the band's third Sin City residency — the first one since 2013 — with ten nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mötley Crüe is celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2026 with a massive North American tour running from July through September.



Photo Credit: Ross Halfin

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