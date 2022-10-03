Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Lorde, Bleachers & More Perform at All Things Go Festival

The festival was on Saturday, October 1st.

Oct. 03, 2022  

The independent All Things Go Festival celebrated its eighth edition, selling out at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, October 1st.

The ever-growing, sold out music festival hosted extraordinary performances by a variety of artists, from the female headliners Lorde and Mitski playing the Pavilion Stage, as well as Bleachers (led by Jack Antonoff) headlining the Chrysalis Stage, who returned to play since their 2017 All Things Go debut.

Other terrific sets by cutting edge artists such as King Princess, Lucy Dacus and Hippo Campus in the evening on the gorgeous Merriweather grounds were preceded by the daytime up-and-comers Faye Webster, Peach Pit, Maude Latour, Goth Babe, Bartees Strange, Jack Kays, Michelle, Wallice and THE BLSSM.

The stacked bill at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion, made it the must-attend independent festival on the East Coast. Concertgoers from more than half the states in the nation descended upon All Things Go last year, as well as international fans trekking to the festival. All Things Go prides themselves on booking artists early on in their careers, for instance Bleachers' first ATG performance was 5 years ago, in 2017. The festival is known for curating a strong women-led bill, and the All Things Go 2018 festival spotlighted an all-female lineup specially curated in collaboration with Maggie Rogers and LPX (Lizzy Plapinger).

Besides the sold out music festival on Saturday October 1st, the All Things Go Creator Summit (Presented by SiriusXM and Pandora) was held for the fourth consecutive year on Friday September, 30th at Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC.

The Creator Summit hosted panels and programming featuring some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism. This year's panelists included artists Bartees Strange, Empress Of and Maude Latour, as well as Lori Majewski (SiriusXM), Jen Malone (music supervisor Euphoria and Atlanta), Maude Latour, Anna Gaca (Pitchfork), Kiely Mosiman (Wasserman), Marissa Lorusso (NPR Music) etc.

Previously The New Yorker's Jia Tolentino, festival artist Maggie Rogers, Pitchfork Music editor-in-chief Puja Patel, and many others participated. In addition to the Creator Summit, SiriusXM and Pandora expanded their relationship with All Things Go as the official radio and music streaming partner of the 2022 festival.

Photos courtesy of All Things Go Festival.

Wallace

THE BLSSM

Peach Pit

Mitski

Mitski

Michelle

Michelle

Made Latour

Lucy Dacus

Lorde

Lorde

Lorde

Lorde

Lorde

Lorde

Lorde

King Princess

King Princess

Jack Kays

Hippocampus

Goth Babe

Faye Webster

Bleachers

Bleachers

Bleachers

Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange

