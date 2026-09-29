Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour
The Grammy-winning group Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook support their new album produced by Gena Johnson.
Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Little Big Town – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – kicked off their highly anticipated North American For The Art Of It Tour just off the heels of their CMA nomination for vocal group of the year. In support of their brand new album It's A Dying Art, out now via MCA, the tour kicked off last Thursday in St. Petersburg, FL and made additional stops through the weekend in Orlando, FL and Atlanta, GA.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues through November with stops in Chattanooga, St. Louis, Boston, Philadelphia, Newark, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, and more.
Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, It's A Dying Art blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and a focus on human-made music shaped by imperfection and lived experience. The album features collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini, and reflects more than 25 years of chemistry and trust within the band.
Earlier this month, the band celebrated the album's release with a special performance on the TODAY Plaza as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series, performing 'The Idea.'
In December, the band will bring their holiday show to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for a three-night holiday residency. The Christmas Shows Ryman Residency will take place December 8-10, and will feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.
For tickets and more information visit littlebigtown.com/tour.
Little Big Town 2026 Tour Dates
Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Dec. 8 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium *
Dec. 9 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium *
Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium *
* The Christmas Shows
Photo Credit: Becky Fluke
Photo Credit: Becky Fluke
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