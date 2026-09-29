 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour

The Grammy-winning group Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook support their new album produced by Gena Johnson.

By:
Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour

Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Little Big Town – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – kicked off their highly anticipated North American For The Art Of It Tour just off the heels of their CMA nomination for vocal group of the year. In support of their brand new album It's A Dying Art, out now via MCA, the tour kicked off last Thursday in St. Petersburg, FL and made additional stops through the weekend in Orlando, FL and Atlanta, GA.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues through November with stops in Chattanooga, St. Louis, Boston, Philadelphia, Newark, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, and more.

Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, It's A Dying Art blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and a focus on human-made music shaped by imperfection and lived experience. The album features collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini, and reflects more than 25 years of chemistry and trust within the band.

Earlier this month, the band celebrated the album's release with a special performance on the TODAY Plaza as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series, performing 'The Idea.'

In December, the band will bring their holiday show to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for a three-night holiday residency. The Christmas Shows Ryman Residency will take place December 8-10, and will feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.

For tickets and more information visit littlebigtown.com/tour.

Little Big Town 2026 Tour Dates

Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Dec. 8 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium *

Dec. 9 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium *

Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium *

* The Christmas Shows

Photo Credit: Becky Fluke

Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour — photo 1 of 5

Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour — photo 2 of 5

Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour — photo 3 of 5

Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour — photo 4 of 5

Photos: Little Big Town Launches FOR THE ART OF IT Tour — photo 5 of 5


Photo Credit: Becky Fluke
Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Little Big Town Talks New Album, 25-Year Friendship on TODAY Show
Little Big Town Talks New Album, 25-Year Friendship on TODAY Show
9/16/2026
Belle Frantz to Release Debut Album HYMNS FROM A BARSTOOL
Belle Frantz to Release Debut Album HYMNS FROM A BARSTOOL
9/4/2026
Little Big Town Talks New Album, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding on TODAY
Little Big Town Talks New Album, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding on TODAY
9/1/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets