Photos: Liam Horne Releases Music Video for New Single AGAIN

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Pop-R&B singer-songwriter Liam Horne has released the official music video for his single AGAIN, the latest in a string of recent releases that also includes PARADISE and EVERYWHERE. The track was written with four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy and Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Kennedy, and the accompanying video was directed by Pat Clark.





Directed by Pat Clark, the music video brings that emotional turning point to life through striking visuals that mirror the tension and excitement of crossing an invisible line.

'With the 'Again' video, we really wanted to capture that crazy, split-second shift when you look at a close friend and suddenly think, 'Oh, it's you. It's always been you,'' says Horne. 'It's visual tension, a bit of dynamic chaos, and that super relatable rush of crossing a line you can't uncross.'

Originally from Scotland, Horne moved to Los Angeles at a young age to pursue music, a transition that shaped both his identity and artistic perspective. Navigating a new country while chasing a dream forced him to grow up quickly, and that sense of independence and ambition continues to inform his songwriting today. Rooted in emotional honesty and soulful storytelling, his music often explores connection, belonging, love, and the realities of building a life from nothing.

Horne has meticulously crafted a sound that bridges the gap between timeless soul and contemporary pop. As he prepares to unveil his latest work, he is backed by a team of collaborators, including multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Kennedy, the architect behind global hits like Rihanna's 'Disturbia' and Doechii's 'What It Is (Block Boy),' as well as four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy (Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake). Alongside longtime industry partner/producer UHLONE, this collective has helped Horne shape a body of work grounded in raw emotional honesty and songwriting.

Horne, who grew up in Scotland before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue music, previously co-wrote Out of Town Girl for Justin Bieber's 2012 album Believe and has released tracks including Tragedy and The Truth Is. His work on AGAIN continues a collaboration with producer Brian Kennedy, known for hits including Rihanna's Disturbia and Doechii's What It Is (Block Boy), songwriter James Fauntleroy, and longtime producer UHLONE.

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