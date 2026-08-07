Liam Horne Releases New Single AGAIN

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Liam Horne has released his new single AGAIN, continuing a run of recent output that follows his tracks Paradise and Everywhere. The song was written with Grammy Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy and Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Kennedy, and centers on a friendship that develops into a romantic relationship.

A dynamic vocalist and gifted songwriter, Horne has spent years collaborating with some of pop music's biggest names, establishing himself as a versatile creative force.

''Again' captures that rare, intoxicating moment when a casual connection sparks into something completely undeniable,' Horne shares. 'Working with musical giants like James and Brian was an absolute masterclass. The energy in the studio was electric, and it translates right into the song. It's bold, addictive, and leaves you wanting to press repeat the second it ends.'

Originally from Scotland, Horne moved to Los Angeles at a young age to pursue music, a transition that shaped both his identity and artistic perspective. Navigating a new country while chasing a dream forced him to grow up quickly, and that sense of independence and ambition continues to inform his songwriting today. Rooted in emotional honesty and soulful storytelling, his music often explores connection, belonging, love, and the realities of building a life from nothing.

Horne has meticulously crafted a sound that bridges the gap between timeless soul and contemporary pop. As he prepares to unveil his latest work, he is backed by a powerhouse team of elite collaborators, including multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Kennedy, the architect behind global hits like Rihanna's 'Disturbia' and Doechii's 'What It Is (Block Boy),' as well as four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy (Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake). Alongside long time industry partner/producer UHLONE, this collective of industry titans has helped Horne shape a body of work grounded in raw emotional honesty and world-class songwriting.

Horne, who was born in Scotland before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue music, previously co-wrote Out of Town Girl for Justin Bieber's 2012 album Believe and has released tracks including Tragedy and The Truth Is. AGAIN was produced with longtime collaborator UHLONE alongside Fauntleroy and Kennedy, whose past production and songwriting credits include work with Rihanna, Doechii, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake.

Photo Credit: James Glover



Photo Credit: James Glover

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