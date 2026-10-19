Photos: Kira McSpice Shares New Single "Wreckage" From Upcoming Album THE HOUSE
The track marks the second single from McSpice's third full-length release, part of a four-part series exploring her childhood.
New York-based gothic folk singer-songwriter Kira McSpice has shared 'Wreckage', the second and latest single from her upcoming album, The House, out Friday, October 23 via Danger Collective. The record, her third full-length release in 2026, is the third installment of her four-part series, 'A Return in 4 Parts,' in which she documents a trance-like desert journey to a house that resembles McSpice's childhood home in Harlem, GA.
'Wreckage' is a dark, chamber folk ballad that resembles a requiem, featuring McSpice's expressive and captivating operatic vocals leading a ghostly choir. Lyrically, it finds her at the center of her psychic journey into her childhood, confronting the lingering pain head-on.
'This song is about my parents' fights and the abuse that would happen after school into the night, and how the next morning I would have to wake up by myself and walk to the bus stop still feeling everything that happened,' she admits. 'I had a friend die from epilepsy during this time in my childhood; I was in the fifth grade. I remember standing at the bus stop and feeling all of it alone.'
'Return', last month's release, finds McSpice at the threshold of her family home, both comforted and haunted by the ghosts of her youth. She sings about arriving at her childhood home and reflecting on the memories there, touching walls that, despite years of change, still hold her memories. Her father's words — 'You leave you can never come back!' — ring through McSpice's new single, sung in a piercing operatic cry. Perhaps he was correct; once she left, the stones of the house turned cold.
The House functions as the climax of 'A Return in 4 Parts,' following this year's releases of Saturnism and The Desert. In preparation for her Saturn return, McSpice sought help from breathwork facilitator and hypnotherapist Trina Merz, who guided her through a trance that took her on a spiritual trek, revisiting the past and giving her tools to navigate the next phase of her life. This journey led her to a train she rode to the desert, where, upon arrival, she stumbled upon a recreation of her childhood home, which her family and her left at 13. What came of it was four albums-worth of material, dancing between gothic folk, alternative rock, ambient, and chamber music, including a makeshift choir of mutual friends symbolizing the community she had in her old stomping grounds and the spiritual entities that call her back to her childhood.
In her third album, McSpice forces herself to confront life-altering experiences she had tried to bury but needed to revisit: her parents' fraught relationship, the psychological harm of her father's unmanageable temper, and the death of a friend. She realized she had carried that uneasy, morose energy into adulthood, and had to learn to leave it behind.
'By exploring my childhood home in my mind, this allowed me to parse out all of these different parts of myself from that time and go forward with what I wanted to keep from then,' says the musician. The trance gave her a new perspective on the qualities of her younger self that remain important to her, as well as the traumas that she can now find the strength to close the chapter on.
'In a way, it [helped me] compartmentalize [those traumas]. All of these things are in the house, and I can leave them here now; it's safe to do so,' she explains.
The House is out October 23 via Danger Collective. Connect with Kira McSpice on her Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Bandcamp for future updates.
Tracklist
01 Release
02 There Is A House
03 Let It Pull You
04 Return
05 Wreckage
06 Harlem GA
07 Gardenia
08 I Can Hear You Crying
09 Sun - Moon
10 Landscape
11 Finding the Ghost
12 Stillness
About Kira McSpice
New York-based singer-songwriter Kira McSpice crafts a haunting and deeply personal strain of dark folk, gothic art-pop, and experimental music. A classically trained cellist, McSpice now performs on guitar and voice, weaving dense, layered loops that evoke a soundscape both ethereal and deeply visceral. Her work balances raw vulnerability with intention, creating sonic narratives rooted in themes of spiritual growth, trauma, mental illness, and the natural world.
In 2026, McSpice will release a four-album series inspired by her Saturn return, titled 'A Return in 4 Parts.' While bracing herself for the astrological shift, which challenges you to shed your past self by realizing what you've outgrown, the musician sought the help of her longtime friend Trina Merz, a breathwork facilitator and hypnotherapist. Under Merz's guidance, McSpice underwent a deep trance, leading her on a journey: she took a train to the desert, and when she arrived, McSpice found a house that reminded her of her childhood home, which she had left in her early teens. As she wandered through its rooms, she crossed paths with a ghostly figure, grazing each other's hands before emerging from the trance. Each of the albums represents a stop in her spiritual trek, with The House, the third part of the tetrad, out on October 23, 2026.
Her earlier work includes her 2024 full-length album, The Compartmentalization of Decay, in which McSpice explores the metaphor of a maple tree's response to being tapped—a lifelong scar encased in protective growth. Using the tree's resilience as a lens, McSpice shapes a narrative that is not about healing, but about reflection and the strength to endure. The album's sound mirrors this concept: lush soundscapes of voice, cello, musical saw, and synths intertwine with haunting operatic vocals, evoking the feeling of being lost in the woods.
She also previously released The Migraine in 4 Parts, a conceptual project that ambitiously explores the four phases of a migraine headache with a mix of ambient, doom metal, and freak folk, each phase reflected in its own distinct sound. These projects highlight McSpice's ability to translate deeply personal and often painful experiences into vivid, transformative soundscapes.
Over the years, McSpice has shared stages with acts like Marissa Nadler, Sloppy Jane, and Nicole Dollanganger, cementing her place in the experimental and gothic music underground. As she continues to evolve, McSpice's work invites listeners into a world both deeply introspective and unforgettably otherworldly.
Photo Credit: Steph Alexis | Download hi-res image
Photo Credit: Steph Alexis | Download hi-res image
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