Photos: JxJ Releases Debut Mini Album DREAMSCAPE

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SEVENTEEN's visual duo JxJ, comprised of Jeonghan and Joshua, have released their 1st Mini Album DREAMSCAPE, inviting global listeners into a realm of sensory euphoria.

DREAMSCAPE portrays a mesmerizing 'landscape of dreams' where subconscious illusions blooming in sleep and real-world ideals constantly overlap and collide. Across 7 tracks, the album turns the unfamiliar beauty discovered at the intersection of these two realms into an immersive sonic experience. Crossing both worlds as dreamers, Jeonghan and Joshua showcase an expanded vocal spectrum, effortlessly shifting from their signature delicate timbres to deeper, more mature registers.

At the heart of the album, the lead single '12 o'clock' is a dance-rock track that modernly reinterprets 1970s and 80s disco and funk. Driven by the duo's languid yet alluring vocals, the track describes searching for 'you'—intentionally left open to interpretation as a lover, a goal, or a dream itself—while fluidly traveling between midnight and noon.

Unveiled alongside the track today, the music video brings the storyline to life as it follows the duo's dreamlike pursuit of their ideals. Set against a mysterious, eerie mise-en-scène with cool, subdued hues, the narrative features a mythical creature—a fusion of a peacock, symbolizing splendor, and the ancient Ouroboros, representing eternal circulation—as a metaphor for traversing boundaries between reality and fantasy. Cinematic visual direction surrealistically twists everyday spaces, presenting striking imagery of a railway cutting through an open field, a strangely twisted train car, and endless rooms with no escape.

Further deepening the immersion through a continuous narrative loop, the tracklist weaves a cyclical universe organically linked from start to finish. The journey opens with the dreamy house track 'Like you,' gently guiding listeners into the dreamworld, before leading into the urban sunshine house 'Outside' and the candid R&B/Soul track 'One plus one.'

The duo further display their individual charms through their respective solo tracks—Joshua's alternative rock piece 'Not personal (JOSHUA Solo),' which he co-wrote and co-composed, and Jeonghan's electro-house track 'Coloring (JEONGHAN Solo),' featuring his own lyricism. Finally, 'No looking back' brings the project to a close with a raw band sound, paradoxically framing even the shattering of a dream as an act of pure romance.

Following the release, JxJ will bring the universe of DREAMSCAPE to the stage with their tour 'JEONGHAN X JOSHUA JOURNEY INTO [DREAMING],' launching with three shows in Incheon on October 30–November 1, followed by stops in Saitama, Macau, Taipei, Busan, and Hong Kong.

About SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Holding the titles for the two best-selling K-pop releases of all time—FML (Apr 2023) and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (Oct 2023)—SEVENTEEN went on to solidify their global presence, as FML (with more than 6.4 million copies sold) was named the IFPI-certified top-selling album worldwide in 2023. They soared to new heights in 2024, making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Crowned 'Best Group' at the 2024 VMAs and 'Top K-pop Touring Artist' at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN became the highest-ranking K-pop act on IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, propelled by the success of their 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS. Celebrating their 10th anniversary last year, the K-pop icon has blazed a new trail of reinvention with their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY—which debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, tying their highest record on the chart. The group's touring success has been equally remarkable, ranking No. 1 among K-pop acts and No. 3 overall on Billboard's 2025 midyear Boxscore charts, followed by the No. 1 spot on Pollstar's 2026 Asia Focus Top Touring Artists chart.

Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)























Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)

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