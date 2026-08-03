SEVENTEEN's DINO Releases First Mini Album 吉BOARD (Gilboard) as PICHEOLIN

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DINO, a member of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, has released his first mini album, titled 吉BOARD (Gilboard), under the persona PICHEOLIN. The project marks a solo release from the performer outside his work with the larger group.

吉BOARD (Gilboard) reinterprets Korea's 1990s street music culture, combining the character '吉' (Gil), meaning good fortune as well as the Korean word 'gil' (street), with 'BOARD' to embody Picheolin's ambition to turn the streets into a stage.

Built upon Picheolin's drive to ignite a global wave of 'Heung,' the traditional Korean spirit of joy and hype, the seven-track album transforms the stories of everyday people into a vibrant mix of generation-spanning sounds, extending a heartfelt wish for good fortune and collective joy to listeners worldwide.

Showcasing his all-rounder artistry, DINO participated in songwriting and composing across all tracks on the album. Reflecting on this creative process, DINO shared, 'I thought deeply about how to bring together genres that embody Korea's retro sounds and the full spectrum of human emotions. Embracing these themes through Picheolin allowed me to convey my sincerity with greater ease, and I wanted to deliver comforting, relatable messages to lift people up in their busy or weary daily lives.'

At the center of 吉BOARD (Gilboard), the lead single 'Party Rock Rock (prod. Hitchhiker)' fuses sleek EDM trap beats with the explosive energy of 'Heung'. Produced by K-pop hitmaker Hitchhiker—sampling signature elements from his iconic track '$10'—the track features an addictive chorus and traditional rhythmic grooves, inviting people of all generations to come together and revel in a 'Nanjang' (festive chaos).

An accompanying music video humorously depicts Picheolin as the 'Guardian of Heung' as he sets out to restore joy to the world. The story unfolds as his dance moves gradually spread infectious excitement through the streets, gathering diverse citizens together into a massive festival that exudes the joyous atmosphere of a 'Korean rave.' Unique concepts like the 'Bureau of Heung Management' and an unpredictable cameo lineup—featuring choreographer Kany, creator Ralral's alter ego Lee Myung Hwa, and DINO's own parents and grandmothers—add an extra layer of wit to the visuals.

Beyond the lead single, the album taps into nostalgia through collaborations with iconic artists across generations. 'Sincerely (prod. Lee Hyun Do of DEUX)' revives 1990s New Jack Swing by teaming up with Lee Hyun Do of Korea's iconic hip-hop duo DEUX, while the city pop track 'Love Sick (narr. Lee Moon Sae)' brings timeless warmth to the project through narration by the legendary Korean singer and radio DJ Lee Moon Sae.

The remaining B-side tracks further highlights Picheolin's dynamic energy, from the brass-heavy hip-hop track 'ZZAN (feat. DINO)' and the Korean retro favorite 'Mi-cheo Mi-cheo' to the nostalgic 'For JEONG and LOVE' with its heartwarming acoustic melody, before concluding with 'LIKE IT'—a hidden track filled with the raw sincerity of his original persona, DINO.

DINO will carry on the festive energy with his 'DINO X PICHEOLIN FAN CONCERT' in Seoul on August 21–23, continuing his journey as a versatile all-rounder through his evolving performance prowess and rock-solid musicality on stage.

About DINO

DINO (Lee Chan) is a member of K-pop icon SEVENTEEN that debuted in 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. As a member of the performance unit, DINO is recognized for his wide-ranging musicality and exceptional dance prowess, solidifying his presence in the industry. He has established himself as a true multi-talented artist, contributing not only as a rapper and vocalist but also as a songwriter. His name appears in the credits of numerous tracks, including 'Trigger (DINO Solo)' from SEVENTEEN's 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, as well as 'Shadow,' 'BEAUTIFUL,' and 'Rain.' In 2023, he released his first solo mixtape, 'Wait,' to which he contributed both lyrics and composition.

Further underscoring his potential as a solo artist, DINO graced the opening ceremony of the Esports World Cup in July 2025, delivering a powerful performance of the tournament's official song, 'Til My Fingers Bleed,' in collaboration with Duckwrth, and Telle Smith of The Word Alive.

Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)



Photo Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)

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