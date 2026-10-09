Photos: Jonah Kagen Releases New Single 'Do Better' Ahead of ETERNITY OF ANYTHING

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Acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonah Kagen released his new single 'Do Better' on October 9, 2026 via Arista Records. The latest offering from his forthcoming sophomore album, Eternity of Anything, out October 30th, 'Do Better' captures the moment when devotion gives way to clarity, as Kagen realizes that loving someone cannot mean continuously losing himself in the process.

On the new track Kagen said: 'I think Do Better speaks for itself. It's a song to make you move in a real dramatic fashion when you're feeling like somebody would do better if they wanted you as bad as they say they do.'

The track also underscores the level of creative ownership Kagen has taken across this new chapter of his music. In the same fashion as the entire record Kagen wrote, produced, recorded, engineered and mixed 'Do Better' himself, mirroring the deeply hands-on approach he took across Eternity of Anything.

The new track opens with Kagen admitting he has given too much of himself to someone who holds too much control over his heart, tracing the realization that effort alone cannot save a relationship. At its core, 'Do Better' is less a traditional breakup song than a line in the sand. Kagen is willing to give everything to a relationship that is equally returned, but refuses to keep carrying one that is not, capturing the point where wanting something to work is no longer enough.

'Do Better' arrives less than a month before Eternity of Anything, an album that finds Kagen turning sharply inward after the outward-looking journey of his debut, Sunflowers and Leather. That record was born during a year spent traveling the country in an Airstream that doubled as a mobile studio, gathering songs from landscapes, strangers and life on the road. This time, Kagen stopped moving.

For Eternity of Anything, Kagen immersed himself in nearly every stage of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the album himself. Working in near-total isolation over an intense two-to-three-month stretch, he often stayed up until 4 a.m. and deliberately kept the music from outside ears until it was complete. That level of control is embedded in the album's sound, with Kagen able to move directly from lyric and melody into arrangement, texture and final mix without handing the songs off at each stage of the process.

The resulting album pushes his confessional songwriting into a more expansive and adventurous sonic world while preserving the intensely personal perspective at the center of his work.

'For my first album, I was moving through the world and writing down what happened. This time, I stopped moving and had to pull the songs out of myself,' says Kagen. 'Eternity of Anything is about being intimidated by the size of love, the beginning of it, the ending of it, the absence of it, and all the ways it can make you spiral. It is dramatic on purpose, but it is also me making fun of my own drama.'

Eternity of Anything takes its title from a lyric that began as a romantic thought about soulmates across previous lives: 'I've never longed for an eternity of anything / but we've always had it, haven't we?' The idea soon widened into something more unsettling. Across the album, Kagen examines the fear, longing, obsession and wonder that surface when love begins to feel bigger than any single relationship or lifetime.

Its visual world mirrors that emotional intensity. Shot in Maine and inspired by the yearning romanticism of Jeff Buckley, the iconography of James Dean and an older 'lover boy' archetype, the campaign places Kagen against a foggy, Americana-leaning backdrop that feels both nostalgic and unsettled.

'Do Better' follows the album's first single, 'Don't Feel Right,' a dark and restless introduction to the project that bridged the emotional immediacy listeners first came to know Kagen on the first record for with the heavier and more adventurous production of the new album.

Eternity of Anything arrives at the end of a landmark year for Kagen. His debut album Sunflowers and Leather debuted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart and earned praise from PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more. His breakout hit 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and earned Gold certification, while his catalog has now surpassed 500 million global streams.

Kagen has also continued expanding his collaborative catalog, working with Caitlyn Smith on 'Bones and Dust,' Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on 'Mississippi River Bluebird,' Elliot Greer on 'Sugar, Prozac & Beer' and Peacemode on 'Money Train.' This month he also teamed up with NEEDTOBREATHE as a feature on their song 'Can't Appologize.'

Following a performance with Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge in September, Kagen is currently in the midst of an extensive North American run as special guest on Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods Tour, with upcoming stops including the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Rogers Arena and more. He will also run the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1st as part of the Breakthrough Team T1D Team, inspired by his niece's experience living with Type 1 diabetes.

For tickets and the latest information, visit www.jonahkagen.com/tour.

Jonah Kagen 2026 Tour Dates

* with Dermot Kennedy | Unmarked dates are Jonah Kagen headline shows

Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *

Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Oct 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Oct 16 - Bellvue, CO - The Mishawaka

Oct 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

Oct 22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater *

Oct 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount *

Oct 27 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds *

Oct 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

About Jonah Kagen

Savannah, GA native Jonah Kagen blends raw, intricate guitar work with lyrics that are as personal as they are universally resonant. Inspired by songwriters including Townes Van Zandt and Jason Isbell and fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee, Kagen turns introspection into powerful, expansive songs built for both headphones and the world's biggest stages. His breakout single 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, while his catalog has surpassed 500 million global streams.

His 2025 debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, documented a year spent traveling and recording across America in a rebuilt Airstream studio, with its 16 songs tracing the beauty, upheaval and unexpected encounters he experienced along the way. Featuring a collaboration with Sam Barber, the album earned praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch and more, and charted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart.

In 2026, 'God Needs the Devil' earned Gold certification as Kagen embarked on a sold-out 32-date Sunflowers & Leather Tour. This fall, Kagen performed alongside Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge before joining Dermot Kennedy for an extensive North American run that includes Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Rogers Arena.

On sophomore album Eternity of Anything, Kagen turns the outward-looking lens of his debut inward while taking unprecedented ownership of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the project himself.

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

















Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

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