Photos: John Fogerty to Return to PH LIVE AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & Casino

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GRAMMY winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Famer John Fogerty is set to return to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2027. Performances of John Fogerty, Live in Las Vegas are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11; Friday, Feb. 12; and Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027.

Citi is the official card of John Fogerty, Live in Las Vegas at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation All Access customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

About John Fogerty

GRAMMY winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Famer John Fogerty is one of the most influential figures in American music. As the songwriter, singer, and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival and through his acclaimed solo career, Fogerty forged a singular sound blending blues, country, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp rock, alongside powerful, working-class storytelling.

His iconic songs - including 'Proud Mary,' 'Fortunate Son,' 'Born on the Bayou,' 'Bad Moon Rising,' and 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain' - have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Three of those songs have surpassed one billion streams each, and Creedence Clearwater Revival's Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits has spent more than 14 consecutive years on the Billboard 200. As a solo artist, Fogerty has released 11 studio albums, including the GRAMMY-winning Blue Moon Swamp and the classic Centerfield, whose title track is the only song ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2023, Fogerty achieved a long-sought milestone by regaining the publishing rights to his legendary catalog. He celebrated that victory with the 2025 album Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, featuring newly recorded versions of 20 of his most beloved songs, created alongside his family band. The 20-track collection - produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, with executive production by his wife Julie - debuted in the top 10 across multiple U.S. and global charts and earned widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, The Guardian, Billboard, The LA Times, Vulture, People Magazine, MOJO, and more.

2025 proved to be a nonstop celebration for Fogerty, who marked his 80th birthday with sold-out shows at New York's Beacon Theatre and delivered fiery headline sets at JazzFest, Glastonbury, SXSW, and the Hollywood Bowl. Along the way, he was inducted at the American Music Honors and received the BMI Troubadour Award in recognition of his lasting influence on American music.

In 2026, Fogerty will receive the Johnny Mercer Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's highest honor, recognizing a body of work that has shaped American music for generations. More than 50 years after his earliest hits, John Fogerty remains a vital and electrifying live performer, bringing one of the greatest songbooks in rock & roll history to audiences around the world.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from LISA, Tim McGRaw, Josh Groban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige and New Kids On The Block at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; John Fogerty and Scorpions at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel and Reflections the Spa at Planet Hollywood. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, Strip House, Caramella – an Italian restaurant and lounge in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality – and more. PH Live is one of the largest and most celebrated theaters on The Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners, tour stops and limited engagements from music's top artists. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular with 'Criss Angel MINDFREAK' in the Criss Angel Theater. The world-famous male revue Chippendales bring high-energy performances, irresistible charm, live music and dazzling dance moves to the Chippendales Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 150 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.































































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