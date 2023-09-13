Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More

Taylor Swift made history at the 2023 VMAs, taking home nine awards.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The world's biggest stars attended the 2023 “VMAs” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th.

Taylor Swift made history when she took home nine awards, including Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero" and Artist of the Year. 

While Reneé Rapp made it to the final round of the Best New Artist category, Ice Spice wound up taking home the Moon Man.

Check out new photos from the night below, including shots of Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Dove Cameron, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Check out photos from the 2023 VMAs here:

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Shakira

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Anitta

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Tiffany Haddish

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Shenseea

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Saweetie

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Renee Rapp

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Renee Rapp

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Renee Rapp

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Renee Rapp

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Rema, Selena Gomez

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
NSYNC

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Nicki Minaj

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Nicki Minaj

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Nicki Minaj

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Nicki Minaj

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Nicki Minaj

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Megan Thee Stallion

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Kelsea Ballerini

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Shakira, Karol G

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Karol G

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Karol G

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Nicki Minaj

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Glorilla

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Dove Cameron

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Dove Cameron

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Doja Cat

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Diddy

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Demi Lovato

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Cardi B

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Bebe Rexha

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Mary J. Blige

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Anitta

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Anitta

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Lil Wayne

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Shakira

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Shakira

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Shakira

Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More
Diddy

Photos Courtesy of MTV



