Photos: Inside the MTV VMAs With Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Reneé Rapp & More

Taylor Swift made history at the 2023 VMAs, taking home nine awards.
The world's biggest stars attended the 2023 “VMAs” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th.
Taylor Swift made history when she took home nine awards, including Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero" and Artist of the Year.
While Reneé Rapp made it to the final round of the Best New Artist category, Ice Spice wound up taking home the Moon Man.
Check out new photos from the night below, including shots of Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Dove Cameron, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.
Shakira
Anitta
Shenseea
Saweetie
Rema, Selena Gomez
NSYNC
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Shakira, Karol G
Karol G
Karol G
Ice Spice
Ice Spice
Ice Spice
Glorilla
Doja Cat
Diddy
Cardi B
Anitta
Anitta
Shakira
Shakira
Shakira
Diddy
Photos Courtesy of MTV
