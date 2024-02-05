Photos: Inside the GRAMMYs With Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé & More

Last night was music's biggest night as the GRAMMYs aired on CBS.

Winners throughout the night included Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Billie Eilish, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Presenters included Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore, and Mariah Carey. Performers also included Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Cyrus, Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel, Annie Lennox, and more.

Check out photos from inside the event, the broadcast, and the red carpet below! See the Broadway stars who were in attendance here.

