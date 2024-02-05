Photos: Inside the GRAMMYs With Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé & More

By: Feb. 05, 2024

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Last night was music's biggest night as the GRAMMYs aired on CBS.

Winners throughout the night included Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Billie Eilish, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Presenters included Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore, and Mariah Carey. Performers also included Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Cyrus, Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel, Annie Lennox, and more.

Check out photos from inside the event, the broadcast, and the red carpet below! See the Broadway stars who were in attendance here.

Check out photos from the GRAMMYs here:

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Billy Joel
Billy Joel

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah

Taylor Swift and Ed SHeeran
Taylor Swift and Ed SHeeran

Beyoncé and Dua Lipa
Beyoncé and Dua Lipa

Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile
Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile
Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish and Finneas
Billie Eilish and Finneas

Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa

Lizzo
Lizzo

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey

Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder

Annie Lennox
Annie Lennox

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Laufey and Phoebe Bridgers
Laufey and Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

SZA
SZA

SZA
SZA

Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, and Jack Antonoff
Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, and Jack Antonoff

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

SZA
SZA

SZA and Lizzo
SZA and Lizzo

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz

SZA
SZA

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish and Finneas
Billie Eilish and Finneas

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift
Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift

will.i.am
will.i.am

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey

Madison Beer
Madison Beer

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs
Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Laufey
Laufey

Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste

Ice Spice
Ice Spice

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kingsley Ben-Adir

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift
Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor
Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Chris Olsen
Chris Olsen

Jessica Beets and Niecy Nash Beets
Jessica Beets and Niecy Nash Beets

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

Noah Kahan
Noah Kahan

Ed SHeeran
Ed SHeeran

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

Eryn Allen Kane
Eryn Allen Kane

Mary Steenbergen
Mary Steenbergen

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius
Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Gayle King
Gayle King

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne

Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét

Hazel Monét Gaines, John Gaines and Victoria Monet
Hazel Monét Gaines, John Gaines and Victoria Monet

Loni Love
Loni Love

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

 

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox

Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 



1
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order The Tortured Poets Department Now Photo
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now

Taylor Swift will be releasing 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' on March 21. The 'Cruel Summer' singer first hinted at the release when she changed her profile pictures on social media to a black-and-white photo, an aesthetic frequently associated with the album. Swift has previously released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' in October.

2
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single 3 DAY HEADACHE; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March Photo
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March

NOAHFINNCE US headline tour with support from Chase Petra, Teenage Joans, and TX2. Tour kicks off on March 14th and includes a stop at Gramercy Theatre on March 19th.

3
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Photo
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More

ASCAP celebrated its 2024 ASCAP Grammy Award nominees and top songwriter and composer members on Friday afternoon at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch held in the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Check out photos from the event here!

4
Banshee Covers Lana Del Reys High By The Beach Photo
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'

Sirencore songstress BANSHEE has released the new single and music video for her cover of Lana Del Rey's 'High by the Beach.' After experiences with abuse and sexual assault while playing in bands in her local music scene, Banshee aka Rachel Knight decided to move to Los Angeles to spend all of her time on her newly created project Banshee.

