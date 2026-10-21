Photos: IGLOOFEST Montreal to Present KETTAMA, Ninajirachi, Frost Children + More

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Igloofest returns from January 14 to February 6, 2027 for its 19th edition, taking over Montreal's Old Port and bringing together nearly 100,000 festivalgoers for the event. Under the theme 'Face the Beast,' Igloofest invites the crowd to brave the bitter cold and unleash their party instincts.

Leading the charge is a lineup of artists including deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, Boris Brejcha, KAYTRANADA, Mosimann, James Hype, Chris Lorenzo, KETTAMA, Subtronics, Ninajirachi, fers (DJ Set) and Frost Children (DJ set), with more acts still to be announced. Igloofête will also return in a refreshed format on January 16, 23 and 30, and February 6, while the Après-Ski nights will be unveiled in December. The festival is produced by Multicolore.

Tickets go on presale the day following the announcement and will be available online at igloofest.ca/en.

Weekend 1 — January 14–16

On Thursday, January 14, Montreal producer KAYTRANADA, internationally acclaimed for his distinctive sound blending house, funk and hip-hop, will kick things off on the Sapporo Stage with his grooves and rhythms. His longtime collaborator Lou Phelps will set the tone for the night with a DJ set, warming up the crowd for the opening night. On Friday, January 15, James Hype, the British DJ and producer known for his transitions, mashups and high-energy house sets, performs. On Saturday, January 16, British DJ and producer Chris Lorenzo, a force in the house and bass house scene, will take over the Old Port with his basslines and dancefloor-ready beats.

Weekend 2 — January 21–23

On Thursday, January 21, Fatboy Slim, a pioneer of British big beat, will perform. A special guest will also join the lineup. On Friday, January 22, Irish DJ and producer KETTAMA will take over with his house sound, basslines and energy. On Saturday, January 23, Australian producer Ninajirachi will bring her electronic sound to the festival, blending futuristic textures and hyperpop rhythms. She'll share the night with Frost Children, the New York duo whose DJ set blurs the lines between electro-pop, hyperpop and club music.

Weekend 3 — January 28–30

On Thursday, January 28, French-Swiss DJ and producer Mosimann brings his take on electronic music to the festival, blending techno, electro and stage antics. The weekend's finale arrives on Saturday, January 30, with the return of Canadian producer deadmau5, who will bring his progressive sounds and buildups to the Montreal winter. Before he takes the stage, DJ and producer TDJ will set the tone with trance, melodies and energy.

Weekend 4 — February 4–6

On Thursday, February 4, fers (DJ Set), the New York duo, will perform their blend of electro, dance-punk, and retro-tinged house. On Friday, February 5, German producer Boris Brejcha, known for minimalist techno with futuristic flair and hypnotic rhythms, will bring his sound to the Old Port. On Saturday, February 6, Subtronics, a force in American bass music, will close out the weekend with basslines and drops.

Celebrating Local Artists

Igloofest also puts local talent in the spotlight as a showcase for Montreal's electronic music scene. On the Vidéotron Stage, Montreal-based collective Ferias will present a lineup celebrating local and international club culture, with grooves spanning house, funk, dub and acid, culminating in a closing set by British duo Make A Dance.

AMPER, a homegrown label that has been making waves with events across the city, will also bring its energy to the festival. On the Sapporo Stage, artist Lia Plutonic, known for her sets blending house, disco, electro, bass music and soul rhythms, will perform, alongside Isla Den (DJ set), whose sound merges pop melancholy with futuristic sonics.

Pep Rally will explore sounds like ghettotech, breakbeat, Latin house and electro. Sun and Earth will add to the lineup with a melodic set from duo Hicky & Kalo. Two more collectives will join the festivities: KNTC, which shines a light on lesser-known underground electronic sounds and champions an intimate, immersive, ego-free party culture; and Hauterageous, a community-driven collective celebrating underground talent and marginalized artists through inclusive rave events.

Igloofest Expands Into New Territory

Igloofest has expanded its territory in recent years, bringing the festival to additional Canadian cities. The winter season continues with Igloofest Gatineau, returning for its third edition from February 11 to 13, followed by Igloofest Québec, celebrating its fifth edition from March 4 to 6. Igloofest Edmonton returns for its second edition from March 11 to 13.

About Igloofest

Since 2007, Igloofest has brought together thousands of music lovers to dance under the stars at Montreal's Old Port. With its winter setting framed by steel structures, architectural staging, a lineup featuring local and International Artists, its Igloovillage, and its snowsuit contest, Igloofest has become one of Montreal's events and one of the festivals across the country. Now celebrating its 19th edition, Igloofest returns to Montreal's Old Port for four weekends of winter festivities. From Montreal to Edmonton, Igloofest will bring the party across the country: Montreal, January 14 to February 6; Gatineau, February 11–13; Québec City, March 4–6; and Edmonton, March 11–13.

About Multicolore

For over 20 years, Multicolore has been a force in Québec's cultural and event landscape, known for crafting colorful, inspiring, and vibrant experiences. Multicolore is behind events including Piknic Electronik, Igloofest, Village au Pied-du-Courant, and Palomosa. It also includes the production arm Multicolore Projets, and music division Courage!.

About Courage!

Founded in Montréal in 2018, Courage! is a music-driven company originally focused on artist management and concert production under its (Avec) Courage brand. Today, Courage is behind the programming of flagship festivals including Piknic Electronik, Igloofest, and Palomosa. In response to the challenges brought on by the 2020 pandemic, Courage diversified its activities by expanding into international tour production and developing music projects such as the albums Miracles and Juvenile by CRi, This but More by Priori, and the audiovisual series SPF INFINI by TDJ. Courage also launched its own label, Collection Disques Durs, and manages the NAFF label. In 2021, Courage joined forces with Multicolore, the Québec-based organization behind Piknic Electronik and Igloofest, expanding the company's reach and ambitions both locally and internationally.

Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Laurin





Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Laurin

Photo Credit: Dominic Courchesne

Photo Credit: Dominic Courchesne

Photo Credit: Dominic Courchesne

Photo Credit: Dominic Courchesne

Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Laurin

































































Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Laurin

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