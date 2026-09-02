Photos: Laura & Santiago to Headline Seven-Week Residency at Café Mambo Ibiza

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Café Mambo has announced Laura & Santiago for a seven-week residency this September and October, with the dynamo duo taking over the iconic sunset terrace every Tuesday from 1st September through to 13th October, providing the soundtrack to the final stretch of the 2026 Ibiza season.













































































Bringing together Santiago behind the decks and Laura on live saxophone, the duo have built a reputation for high-energy sets that blend uplifting house, infectious vocals, classic basslines and hypnotic rhythms with the unmistakable spirit of Ibiza. Their chemistry - both on and off the dance floor - has made them a sought-after live act, with recent appearances spanning Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Pacha, 528 Ibiza, Café Mambo and their current summer residency at Pikes.

Beyond the booth, the pair have continued to build momentum with their own music and projects. Recent releases include their sax-led collaboration 'Real Love' with Marco Lys on Nervous Records, Todd Terry's Freeze release 'Cinnamon Flower', and 'O Ma', the first release on their own newly launched label, Creature Mode which was followed up by their latest release, 'Juna'. Their catalogue also includes releases on Eats Everything's Edible, Patrick Topping's Trick and Solardo's Sola.

The residency comes after a characteristically busy summer at Café Mambo, with the 2026 season already welcoming a string of special guests and standout moments. Fatboy Slim made a memorable drop-in, while Katy B also joined the Mambo terrace. Capital Dance Radio and Heart have brought their own energy to the venue this summer, while Meduza3 provided the soundtrack to one of the season's most extraordinary moments.

On 12th August, Café Mambo hosted the official OUR HOUSE @ Hï pre-party as a rare total solar eclipse crossed the Mediterranean sunset. With totality coinciding with sunset over the Balearic Islands, Meduza3 soundtracked the surreal moment as day turned momentarily to night over Ibiza - a once-in-a-generation scene for the island's most iconic sunset destination.

For more than three decades, Café Mambo has been a place where music and the natural theatre of the Ibiza sunset come together. From Carl Cox and Sasha to Pete Tong and Swedish House Mafia and a new generation of global dance talent, the terrace has remained an important part of the island's ever-evolving musical story. Now in its fourth decade, Mambo continues to do what it has always done: bring great music, good people and an unforgettable sunset together in one place.

And with Laura & Santiago taking over every Tuesday from 1st September to 13th October, there are still seven more Ibiza magic to come.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...