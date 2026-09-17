Photos: HANS ZIMMER LIVE - THE NEXT LEVEL to Open February 2027

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Multiple Academy Award and GRAMMY Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, together with Semmel Concerts and RCI Global, announced the North American leg of Hans Zimmer Live - The Next Level, his new live production featuring Zimmer himself on stage alongside his 19-piece band. Following its success in Europe, where it ranked among the Top 10 tours worldwide in the first half of 2026, Hans Zimmer Live - The Next Level will arrive in the U.S. and Canada beginning February 17, 2027, in Hartford, Connecticut, as part of its ongoing world tour.











The Hans Zimmer Live - The Next Level artist presale begins Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale begins Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets, beginning Wednesday, September 23 at 10 a.m. local time, through Thursday, September 24 at 10 p.m. local time, before the general public on sale, while supplies last. Terms apply.

A bold evolution of Zimmer's celebrated live concerts, The Next Level combines powerful electronic soundscapes, spectacular lighting design and an entirely new stage production to create a powerful audiovisual spectacle on an unprecedented scale. Fueled by Zimmer's constant desire to push creative boundaries and explore new sonic territory, the show takes audiences on a journey beyond the traditional concert experience. Joining Zimmer on stage is a 19-piece ensemble featuring some of the world's most accomplished musicians and performers.

'I want fans to feel like they're at a rave party or riding a roller coaster. For me, every show is a new voyage of discovery,' says Zimmer. 'The greatest challenge is the status quo - you have to do everything in your power to leave it behind and find and create something new.'

For decades, Zimmer's unmistakable melodies and groundbreaking compositions have captivated audiences across generations and around the world. His scores have helped define some of the most iconic films in modern cinema, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, No Time to Die, Dunkirk, Man of Steel, The Last Samurai, Wonder Woman, Kung Fu Panda, 12 Years a Slave and Top Gun: Maverick.

Having already played to audiences in some of the world's largest arenas across 17 countries, Hans Zimmer Live - The Next Level has quickly established itself as one of the most ambitious live productions of Zimmer's career. Following its European runs in 2025 and 2026, the world tour will make its North American debut in February 2027, with dates across the U.S. and Canada continuing through April 2027, concluding in Portland, Oregon.

For more information and tickets, visit HansZimmerLive.com.

2027 Tour Schedule

February 17 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

February 19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

February 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

February 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

February 24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

February 26 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

February 28 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

March 2 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

March 3 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

March 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

March 9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 11 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

March 13 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

March 14 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

March 16 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

March 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

March 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

March 22 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

March 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

April 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

April 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

April 4 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

April 5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

April 8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

April 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

April 11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined grossed over $30 billion at the worldwide box office. He has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, five Grammys, an American Music Award, seven Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination. Zimmer's career highlights include Dune: Part One and Two, Interstellar, co-scoring Blade Runner 2049, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and 12 Years a Slave. Upcoming, Zimmer will score the third part in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise, releasing December 18.

Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a touring artist. He recently concluded his first North American and European 'Hans Zimmer Live - The Next Level' tours and will bring the show to Asia and Australia this fall.

About Semmel Concerts

Semmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH is one of the leading live-event promoters in Europe and, for years, has ranked among POLLSTAR's Top 10 promoters worldwide. Together with CTS Eventim AG, Europe's biggest ticket service provider, the company has taken a leading national and international position under the EVENTIM LIVE entertainment network umbrella.

The Semmel Concerts network has roughly 150 employees at eight offices throughout Germany. The company also holds shares in Promoters Group Munich and Arena Berlin Betriebs GmbH and has been the sole shareholder of Show Factory Entertainment GmbH in Vienna since 2020.

In addition to the Semmel Concerts division, the company structure also includes Semmel Exhibitions and Semmel Artists & Events. Dieter Semmelmann is the company's CEO. With a range of national and international themes and a variety of in-house generated productions, the company organizes more than 1,500 shows with over 5 million visitors each year. Semmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH has earned several Live Entertainment Awards (LEA), including 'Promoter of the Year.'

About RCI

RCI Global, founded by Steven Kofsky and Hans Zimmer and based in Santa Monica, focuses on live entertainment and special projects. RCI Global is the producer of previous Hans Zimmer Live shows.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has a commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as ATEEZ, Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, ENHYPEN, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, Outback Presents, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

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