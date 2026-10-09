Photos: Gunna Launches SB THE LABEL With Atlantic Music Group

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Multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated hip-hop artist Gunna has launched his own record label, SB THE LABEL, in partnership with Atlantic Music Group. To mark the announcement, Gunna released a new single, 'pop it.'

Gunna takes on the role of C.E.O. of the new label, described as a hub for hip-hop's next vanguard. The roster already includes a cohort of rising Atlanta talent: Casper Bluff, melodic artist and previous Gunna collaborator Nechie, and Dracc, known for the underground hit 'P Star.'

Regarding this moment, Gunna commented, 'SB THE LABEL represents the beginning of a new chapter for me. It only felt right to start that chapter alongside my brothers Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc, who are the first artists signed to the label. For me, this is about stepping into a new role, expanding what I can create, and building something that represents where I'm headed next.'

300 Entertainment/Atlantic Music Group Hip Hop, R&B Global Music Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab added, 'We've watched Gunna grow into not only one of his generation's defining artists, but also a true leader as an entrepreneur and executive. SB THE LABEL is a natural extension of his vision, and we're honored that he's entrusted 300 Entertainment/Atlantic Music Group as his partner.'

Atlantic Music Group Chairman and C.E.O. Elliot Grainge said, 'It's impossible to overstate Gunna's influence on this generation of hip-hop and music as a whole. We're grateful and honored that he's chosen AMG as his partner to bring this endeavor to music fans.'

'pop it' arrived alongside an official music video starring American professional tennis player Coco Gauff. Helmed by Gunna's Creative Director and frequent collaborator Spike Jordan, the visual finds Gunna and Coco taking over the tennis court and soaring above California in a helicopter, with visuals moving between high-energy moments and effortless luxury, capturing the confidence and larger-than-life energy of the track.

https://gunna.lnk.to/popitomv

2025 saw Gunna's latest solo album The Last Wun leave an imprint on the genre. Fueled by tracks including 'wgft' [feat. Burna Boy] and 'him all along,' the album netted his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 in addition to reaching #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for five consecutive weeks. It spent six straight weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. In support of the record, he toured internationally on his biggest tour to date, the Wun World Tour.

About Gunna

Gunna has undergone what the release describes as one of the most significant transformations in hip-hop history, evolving over the last ten years from street anthems rooted in Atlanta to music centered on motivation and wellness, alongside his work as an entrepreneur. He delivered 'Drip Too Hard' with Lil Baby, which received a Diamond certification from the RIAA and reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. He has scored two back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. The latter yielded 'Pushin P,' which earned GRAMMY Award nominations for 'Best Rap Performance' and 'Best Rap Song.' Following A Gift & a Curse [2023], he landed his fifth Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and fifth #1 debut on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with One of Wun [2024]. In support of that album, he embarked on the sold-out The Bittersweet Tour across the U.S. He also co-owns Flerish Hydration, House of Athletics, and has invested in CYMBIOTIKA. Through his non-profit organization Gunna's Great Giveaway, he has backed initiatives including a partnership with sustainable hunger relief company Goodr to host the first-ever Gunna's Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet at his alma mater Ronald E. McNair Middle School. In 2025, he released his sixth full-length album, The Last Wun.

Photo Credit: Desmond Kye













Photo Credit: Desmond Kye

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