Gunna to Release New Single POP IT
The Grammy-nominated artist continues to expand his wellness partnerships with Cymbiotika, Peloton, and Under Armour while launching community initiatives.
Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Gunna has announced his upcoming single, 'Pop It,' arriving Friday, October 9, 2026. The announcement introduces the official artwork ahead of the song's release, a highly anticipated moment ushering in Gunna's new era.
'Pop It' follows a year of continued growth for Gunna beyond music, with a focus on fitness, wellness, strategic partnerships and community. From expanding his relationships with Cymbiotika, Flerish Hydration and PATH Water to his work with Peloton and his new role as creative director of Under Armour, Gunna has continued to build an ecosystem rooted in movement, wellness and culture. That commitment extends to his community work through Gunna's Great Giveaway, which has grown to include the WUNNA Run 5K and other initiatives focused on creating meaningful impact.
The release of 'Pop It' is only the beginning of Gunna's next musical chapter. This pivotal time is his chance to finally showcase what he's been developing internally in the midst of all his endeavors.
Release Details
'Pop It' is scheduled for release Friday, October 9, 2026.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...