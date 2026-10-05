 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Gunna to Release New Single POP IT

The Grammy-nominated artist continues to expand his wellness partnerships with Cymbiotika, Peloton, and Under Armour while launching community initiatives.

By:
Gunna to Release New Single POP IT

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Gunna has announced his upcoming single, 'Pop It,' arriving Friday, October 9, 2026. The announcement introduces the official artwork ahead of the song's release, a highly anticipated moment ushering in Gunna's new era.

'Pop It' follows a year of continued growth for Gunna beyond music, with a focus on fitness, wellness, strategic partnerships and community. From expanding his relationships with Cymbiotika, Flerish Hydration and PATH Water to his work with Peloton and his new role as creative director of Under Armour, Gunna has continued to build an ecosystem rooted in movement, wellness and culture. That commitment extends to his community work through Gunna's Great Giveaway, which has grown to include the WUNNA Run 5K and other initiatives focused on creating meaningful impact.

The release of 'Pop It' is only the beginning of Gunna's next musical chapter. This pivotal time is his chance to finally showcase what he's been developing internally in the midst of all his endeavors.

Release Details

'Pop It' is scheduled for release Friday, October 9, 2026.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Mau P Releases New Single JUST A LITTLE BIT MORE via Interscope
Mau P Releases New Single JUST A LITTLE BIT MORE via Interscope
9/4/2026
Shaboozey Releases New Album THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE
Shaboozey Releases New Album THE OUTLAW CHERIE LEE
7/31/2026
THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD Debut Self-Titled Album Released
THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD Debut Self-Titled Album Released
9/25/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets