Photos: Goldensky Festival to Return to Sacramento with Zach Bryan, Megan Moroney

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GoldenSky Festival is returning to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 9-10, 2027, marking a major new chapter for one of the West Coast's distinctive country music destinations. Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) announced the return of the festival, which will bring together major music talent, California spirit, country culture, food, hospitality and fan experiences for the weekend.

GoldenSky returns with a multi-year commitment to Sacramento, bringing together major music talent, California spirit, country culture, food, hospitality and one-of-a-kind fan experiences for a weekend built to feel unmistakably GoldenSky.

2027 artists include Zach Bryan, Megan Moroney, Treaty Oak Revival, Ty Myers, Whiskey Myers, Hudson Westbrook, Max McNown, Wyatt Flores, Vincent Mason, Avery Anna, Braxton Keith, Blake Whiten, Waylon Wyatt, Mack Geiger, Kaitlin Butts, Carter Faith, Alexandra Kay, Noah Rinker, The Band Perry, Tyler Nance, Graham Barham, Los Hermanos Mendoza, and Fey Fili.

Passes go on sale tomorrow, October 16, with a 10am PT SMS presale, 11am PT email subscriber presale and general on sale at 12pm PT. Payment plans are available starting at only $1 down at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com. Danny Wimmer Presents contributes a portion of every GoldenSky ticket sale to the DWP Foundation, supporting local and national nonprofits and charitable initiatives in the communities that host DWP festivals.

During its first three years (2022-2024), GoldenSky hosted country music superstars as well as breaking talent, including Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Elle King, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Megan Maroney, Midland, Parker McCollum, Parmalee, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Shaboozey, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGRaw, Turnpike Troubadours, Wynonna Judd and more.

The festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with Visit Sacramento, Sacramento County, as well as the City of Sacramento, and is one of DWP's back-to-back weekends at Discovery Park, along with Aftershock. Both events directly impact the local Sacramento community with approximately $54 million in economic impact annually. The return of GoldenSky is part of a three-year commitment that will bring the event back to Discovery Park in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Rooted in country but never confined by it, GoldenSky brings together Americana, roots, rock and pop, making it a destination to see country music's biggest and brightest stars while discovering emerging artists pushing the genre's boundaries. The 2027 festival is built on that identity with a lineup and experience designed to feel bold, handcrafted and free-spirited: a celebration of the best of country music, under the open California sky.

'We've missed GoldenSky, and after two years away, we knew if we were bringing it back, we needed to come back big,' said Chamie McCurry, General Manager, Danny Wimmer Presents. Adding, 'This lineup feels like the perfect return, reflecting what's exciting in country music right now while staying true to what made people fall in love with GoldenSky in the first place. More importantly, we're not just coming back for a weekend. We've made a long-term commitment to Sacramento, and we're excited to keep growing GoldenSky and investing in this community for years to come.'

'The excitement is already in the air in Sacramento, and we're ready to welcome GoldenSky back to Discovery Park,' said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. 'This event has a proven track record of bringing music fans from across the country to our region, and we're confident that the 2027 lineup will inspire even more visitors to travel here for an unforgettable festival weekend.'

Beyond the stages, GoldenSky will transform Discovery Park into a destination of its own, with immersive spaces, food and drink, dancing, sports, hospitality and local Sacramento flavor woven throughout the weekend.

New for 2027, fans can start each day at The Tailgate, a pregame destination with local eats, lawn games and happy hour pricing, then cool off inside Bar 1973, an air-conditioned old west saloon with arcade games, or at 3 Piña Coladas: Honky Tonk Luau, a tropical frozen-drink hideaway set to Gulf & Western tunes. El Dorado Cantina pours margaritas, tequila and mezcal alongside local street tacos, while Smokehouse Inn serves California-style tri-tip grilled over red oak.

Fan favorites River City Dance Hall and Overtime Sports Bar also return - reimagined, with line dancing lessons from Sacramento instructors and the weekend's biggest games on the big screens.

For the ultimate upgrade, the new Country Club SVIP Experience offers a private elevated mainstage viewing platform, an air-conditioned lounge, all-inclusive bites and beverages, fast-track entry, air-conditioned restrooms and more.

For the first time ever, fans can also stay at official RV and Car + Tent camping at nearby Cal Expo, with festival re-entry included and shuttle passes available. Official hotel and admission packages through Jampack start at $10 down and include daily festival re-entry plus additional perks.

With no onsite parking at GoldenSky, weekend and daily Park & Ride passes offer the easiest way in, with free parking at Cal Expo and a nonstop shuttle to and from the festival grounds. DWP has also partnered with GOVX to offer exclusive pricing on 2-Day passes for military, nurse, firefighter and police personnel.

Full details on passes, hotel packages, camping and parking can be found at goldenskyfestival.com/passes.

GoldenSky 2027 Lineup

Zach Bryan

Megan Moroney

Treaty Oak Revival

Ty Myers

Whiskey Myers

Hudson Westbrook

Max McNown

Wyatt Flores

Vincent Mason

Avery Anna

Braxton Keith

Blake Whiten

Waylon Wyatt

Mack Geiger

Kaitlin Butts

Carter Faith

Alexandra Kay

Noah Rinker

The Band Perry

Tyler Nance

Graham Barham

Los Hermanos Mendoza

Fey Fili

Photo Credit: Jake Miller, Danny Wimmer Presents















Photo Credit: Jake Miller, Danny Wimmer Presents

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