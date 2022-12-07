Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square

The figure is now exclusively available at Madame Tussauds New York – Times Square.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Madame Tussauds New York Times Square has welcomed Grammy Award-winning British pop star, Dua Lipa's latest wax figure. Dua's new wax figure wears The Jimmy Choo MICA 100mm square-toe ankle-boot which covers the foot entirely in techno stretch satin.

Combining the clinging, streamlined design with razor sharpness, these boots have a strong, sharp extended sole chiseled into a square toe, with an almond heel. Dua Lipa is also wearing her famous custom white sequined outfit by The Attico.

"I absolutely am honored to have my new wax figure displayed at the world's greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square. It has been a privilege to work closely with the artists and creatives on making the figure just right. I hope guests of the museum enjoy her as much as I do!" said Dua Lipa.

The carefully crafted wax figure was created by a team of highly trained studio artists in London following a 'sitting' where more than 150 measurements were taken to meticulously capture the singer's facial features. Each strand of hair was individually inserted by hand, taking about five weeks to complete her head of hair alone. Each Madame Tussauds figure takes approximately six months to create.

"We know guests are going to love interacting with Dua's figure, for a memorable encounter impossible anywhere other than Madame Tussauds New York," said Head of Marketing at Madame Tussauds New York Tiago Mogadouro.

Dua remained closely involved while her Madame Tussauds figure was created - working with the creative team of Madame Tussaud artists, sculptors and painters. The process began with sculptors molding the star's face in clay before carving it in wax. Colorists then applied layers of oil paint to create lifelike skin tones of the famous artist.

As a famous singer, songwriter, model, designer and fashion luminary, Dua Lipa is admired by her fans for her popular hit singles including, "Sweetest Pie," "Cold Heart," "New Rules," "Future Nostalgia," "Levitating," and many more. The figure is now exclusively available at Madame Tussauds New York - Times Square where fans can get up close and personal with the multi-talented, pop culture powerhouse in a way that only Madame Tussauds can offer.

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square
Dua Lipa

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square
Dua Lipa

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square
Dua Lipa

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square
Dua Lipa

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square
Dua Lipa

Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square
Dua Lipa



Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents Three Concerts With The Rave-Ons Photo
Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents Three Concerts With The Rave-Ons
This weekend, Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is presenting three opportunities to see one of their most popular bands, Todd Meredith and the Rave-Ons. 
Monicas Single Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign Reaches Top 20 Photo
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20
'Friends' was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced 'Trenches ft. Lil Baby' - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW Photo
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW
Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th. Check out the next tour dates now!
TaiAysha​ ​Unveils Remix for Sorry​ Featuring Remix​ ​by ​Danny Verde​ Photo
Tai'Aysha​ ​Unveils Remix for 'Sorry'​ Featuring Remix​ ​by ​Danny Verde​
The new single,  “Sorry” is available now via Icon Music Group / Atlantic Records. Produced by female songwriting duo Nova Wav (Beyonce, Pop Smoke, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj) the instantly infectious track is joined by a tropical and sultry visual directed by Cameron Dean. Watch the video for 'Sorry' now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
December 6, 2022

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment. After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night. Watch the new video now!
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban MainstreamMonica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban Mainstream
December 6, 2022

'Friends' was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced 'Trenches ft. Lil Baby' - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOWMoore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW
December 6, 2022

Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th. Check out the next tour dates now!
Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of FameTerry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame
December 6, 2022

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX’s top-rated “FOX NFL Sunday” since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards.
AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBSAMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBS
December 6, 2022

In addition to its broadcast and streaming premieres, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE will continue its series of monthly online events, Past Forward: Conversations with American Experience, in 2023. These events feature discussions with historians, authors and journalists and explore film-inspired themes and issues each month through the lens of the present.
share