Photos: First Look at Dua Lipa's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Times Square

Madame Tussauds New York Times Square has welcomed Grammy Award-winning British pop star, Dua Lipa's latest wax figure. Dua's new wax figure wears The Jimmy Choo MICA 100mm square-toe ankle-boot which covers the foot entirely in techno stretch satin.

Combining the clinging, streamlined design with razor sharpness, these boots have a strong, sharp extended sole chiseled into a square toe, with an almond heel. Dua Lipa is also wearing her famous custom white sequined outfit by The Attico.

"I absolutely am honored to have my new wax figure displayed at the world's greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square. It has been a privilege to work closely with the artists and creatives on making the figure just right. I hope guests of the museum enjoy her as much as I do!" said Dua Lipa.

The carefully crafted wax figure was created by a team of highly trained studio artists in London following a 'sitting' where more than 150 measurements were taken to meticulously capture the singer's facial features. Each strand of hair was individually inserted by hand, taking about five weeks to complete her head of hair alone. Each Madame Tussauds figure takes approximately six months to create.

"We know guests are going to love interacting with Dua's figure, for a memorable encounter impossible anywhere other than Madame Tussauds New York," said Head of Marketing at Madame Tussauds New York Tiago Mogadouro.

Dua remained closely involved while her Madame Tussauds figure was created - working with the creative team of Madame Tussaud artists, sculptors and painters. The process began with sculptors molding the star's face in clay before carving it in wax. Colorists then applied layers of oil paint to create lifelike skin tones of the famous artist.

As a famous singer, songwriter, model, designer and fashion luminary, Dua Lipa is admired by her fans for her popular hit singles including, "Sweetest Pie," "Cold Heart," "New Rules," "Future Nostalgia," "Levitating," and many more. The figure is now exclusively available at Madame Tussauds New York - Times Square where fans can get up close and personal with the multi-talented, pop culture powerhouse in a way that only Madame Tussauds can offer.