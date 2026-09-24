Photos: Felix Antonio Releases Debut EP FELIX ANTONIO & THE SEA on InFiné

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Indie folk singer/songwriter Felix Antonio has released his first EP on InFiné. The seven-track EP from the French artist, Felix Antonio & The Sea, marks a key milestone in the career of this young artist, who was selected for the Chantiers des Francofolies de La Rochelle this year.

The sea is the common thread of the seven tracks on the EP: a metaphorical figure, regenerative, and a source of hope and renewal in the face of an oppressive world. It's a refuge where one can reconnect with the essentials, with the elements, with the great outdoors, and with a sense of simplicity. With an indie folk sound, the EP draws on contemporary and classic influences. One can perceive the influence of Sufjan Stevens, James Blake and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The writing is bright and timeless, crossing eras, and is presented here with a resolutely modern approach: precise and elegant sound textures, subtle use of field recording, and the attention to detail characteristic of the InFiné universe. The EP is a turning point for a generation born in the 2000s who are now finding their voice.

The artist will also be playing his first headlining show in Paris at La Boule Noire on the 10th of November. Tickets available soon.

The focus single of the EP 'it's over i'm sober' encaptulates the essence of the EP perfectly. Through these songs, Felix Antonio talks about his personal transformation, his detachment from certain patterns and attachments, and the end of a chapter. This transition is necessary to give birth to a freer, more sincere expression.











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