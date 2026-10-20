Photos: EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE Adds Shows Due to Demand

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Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows – Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9 – have been added to EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE, the longest-running residency at the venue, now with 74 shows in total.

'Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere' began in September 2024 and offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.

The general on-sale for the newly added shows will begin Friday, October 30, at 10 AM PT at ticketmaster.com. To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com, powered by Seated, and the presale begins Wednesday, October 28 at 10 AM PT. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, October 29, at 10 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE Upcoming Dates:

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Friday, November 27

Saturday, November 28

Friday, December 4

Saturday, December 5

Friday, December 11

Saturday, December 12

Friday, January 8

Saturday, January 9

Friday, January 15

Saturday, January 16

Friday, January 22

Saturday, January 23

The Eagles kicked off 2026 by becoming the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band's legendary album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Hotel & Experience Package partner for the new January 8th and 9th dates of the Eagles Sphere residency. All Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience package presale for the newly announced dates are available beginning Thursday, Oct 22 at 10am PT, exclusively at Eagles.vibee.com.

The fan-favorite Eagles Third Encore Experience will return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, giving fans an immersive destination to celebrate the band's legendary music and history. Free and open to the public, the experience will bring Hotel California to life through interactive installations, rare memorabilia, exclusive merchandise, and more, with Vibee VIP package holders receiving special access to a recreation of the iconic Troubadour.

These shows utilize Sphere's advanced technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

Photo Credit: ALIVE Coverage, Chloe Weir













Photo Credit: ALIVE Coverage, Chloe Weir

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 29 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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