Photos: EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE Adds Shows Due to Demand
The longest-running residency at the venue now features 74 shows total.
Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows – Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9 – have been added to EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE, the longest-running residency at the venue, now with 74 shows in total.
'Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere' began in September 2024 and offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.
The general on-sale for the newly added shows will begin Friday, October 30, at 10 AM PT at ticketmaster.com. To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com, powered by Seated, and the presale begins Wednesday, October 28 at 10 AM PT. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, October 29, at 10 AM PT.
Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.
EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE Upcoming Dates:
Friday, November 13
Saturday, November 14
Friday, November 27
Saturday, November 28
Friday, December 4
Saturday, December 5
Friday, December 11
Saturday, December 12
Friday, January 8
Saturday, January 9
Friday, January 15
Saturday, January 16
Friday, January 22
Saturday, January 23
The Eagles kicked off 2026 by becoming the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band's legendary album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Hotel & Experience Package partner for the new January 8th and 9th dates of the Eagles Sphere residency. All Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience package presale for the newly announced dates are available beginning Thursday, Oct 22 at 10am PT, exclusively at Eagles.vibee.com.
The fan-favorite Eagles Third Encore Experience will return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, giving fans an immersive destination to celebrate the band's legendary music and history. Free and open to the public, the experience will bring Hotel California to life through interactive installations, rare memorabilia, exclusive merchandise, and more, with Vibee VIP package holders receiving special access to a recreation of the iconic Troubadour.
These shows utilize Sphere's advanced technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.
In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons.
The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.
Photo Credit: ALIVE Coverage, Chloe Weir
Photo Credit: ALIVE Coverage, Chloe Weir
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