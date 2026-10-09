Photos: Clare Sands' THEY TRIED TO BURY US Arrives With Irish Tour Through December
The album was written across Ulster with producer Seán Óg Graham and features collaborations with musicians from Northern Ireland.
Clare Sands has released her new album, They Tried to Bury Us, available now on vinyl, CD and digital. The Belfast-based artist is touring Ireland through December in support of the release.
Clare Sands is a Belfast-based sixth generation fiddle player and bilingual singer from Cork, Ireland. Drawing deeply from the music of her ancestors, she weaves traditional Irish roots with contemporary sounds and influences. Her songs are deeply connected to the place where folklore, language, and activism meet melody. Known for raw, infectious energy, she embodies a fearless warrior-like spirit that inspires and unites.
Over haunting uilleann pipes, Clare's vocal echoes the immortal words of poet Refat Alareer: If I must die, you must live to tell my tale. This opening song and title track from Clare's new album was inspired by the solidarity movement in Ireland - giving hope and strength during the darkest times.
'They Tried To Bury Us' is a collection of original songs that gives voice to the silenced: the endangered curlew; Lí Ban of Lough Neagh; lost words of our native tongue; the Rostrevor oak; those seeking refuge on our shores and the Palestinian poets whose words embody defiance and inspire generations. All songs have a deep North of Ireland connection - the album was written across Ulster with an incredible array of musicians based in the Northern counties, alongside producer Seán Óg Graham (Beoga, Karen Casey).
It is an album that rises from the earth against oppression and insists that love and hope will never be buried.
The album can be streamed or purchased at https://clare-sands.ffm.to/theytriedtoburyus1.
Upcoming Live Dates
Sat 10th Oct – Yarn, Ballycastle
Fri 16th Oct – Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry
Sun 18th Oct – Belfast Empire Music Hall, Belfast
Fri 23 Oct – The Dock, Carrick on Shannon
Sat 24th Oct – Revive, Donegal
Fri 13th Nov – Dublin Unitarian Church, Dublin
Sat 14th Nov – Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray
Fri 20th Nov – Live at St. Luke's, Cork
Thurs 3rd Dec – Cleere's, Kilkenny
Sat 5th Dec – Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford
Thurs 10th Dec – Monroe's Live, Galway
Sat 12th Dec – Jim O' The Mills, Thurles
Sat 19th Dec – Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loinsigh, Ballyvourney
Further details are available at https://claresands.com/shows/.
Album Credits
Clare Sands- Vocals, Viola, Fiddle, Guitar, Composition, Production
Stephen Loughran - Flute/Low Whistles, Lyricist
Laura McFadden-Cello
Conor Mallon-Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles
Lainey Sands- Vocals
David Ryan-Percussion
Conor McCreanor -Double Bass
Cian McGrory-Guitar
Sean Óg Graham - Additional production and instrumentation
Special Guests
Seamus Sands- Fiddle
Ríoghnach Connolly- Vocals
Barry Kerr - Vocals, Pipes, Flute, Bauzouki, Lyricist
Piarás Ó Lorcáin -Vocals
Colum Sands- Vocals
Mastered by Philip-Shaw Bova.
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