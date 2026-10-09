Photos: Clare Sands' THEY TRIED TO BURY US Arrives With Irish Tour Through December

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Clare Sands has released her new album, They Tried to Bury Us, available now on vinyl, CD and digital. The Belfast-based artist is touring Ireland through December in support of the release.

Clare Sands is a Belfast-based sixth generation fiddle player and bilingual singer from Cork, Ireland. Drawing deeply from the music of her ancestors, she weaves traditional Irish roots with contemporary sounds and influences. Her songs are deeply connected to the place where folklore, language, and activism meet melody. Known for raw, infectious energy, she embodies a fearless warrior-like spirit that inspires and unites.

Over haunting uilleann pipes, Clare's vocal echoes the immortal words of poet Refat Alareer: If I must die, you must live to tell my tale. This opening song and title track from Clare's new album was inspired by the solidarity movement in Ireland - giving hope and strength during the darkest times.

'They Tried To Bury Us' is a collection of original songs that gives voice to the silenced: the endangered curlew; Lí Ban of Lough Neagh; lost words of our native tongue; the Rostrevor oak; those seeking refuge on our shores and the Palestinian poets whose words embody defiance and inspire generations. All songs have a deep North of Ireland connection - the album was written across Ulster with an incredible array of musicians based in the Northern counties, alongside producer Seán Óg Graham (Beoga, Karen Casey).

It is an album that rises from the earth against oppression and insists that love and hope will never be buried.

The album can be streamed or purchased at https://clare-sands.ffm.to/theytriedtoburyus1.

Upcoming Live Dates

Sat 10th Oct – Yarn, Ballycastle

Fri 16th Oct – Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Derry

Sun 18th Oct – Belfast Empire Music Hall, Belfast

Fri 23 Oct – The Dock, Carrick on Shannon

Sat 24th Oct – Revive, Donegal

Fri 13th Nov – Dublin Unitarian Church, Dublin

Sat 14th Nov – Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray

Fri 20th Nov – Live at St. Luke's, Cork

Thurs 3rd Dec – Cleere's, Kilkenny

Sat 5th Dec – Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford

Thurs 10th Dec – Monroe's Live, Galway

Sat 12th Dec – Jim O' The Mills, Thurles

Sat 19th Dec – Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loinsigh, Ballyvourney

Further details are available at https://claresands.com/shows/.

Album Credits

Clare Sands- Vocals, Viola, Fiddle, Guitar, Composition, Production

Stephen Loughran - Flute/Low Whistles, Lyricist

Laura McFadden-Cello

Conor Mallon-Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles

Lainey Sands- Vocals

David Ryan-Percussion

Conor McCreanor -Double Bass

Cian McGrory-Guitar

Sean Óg Graham - Additional production and instrumentation

Special Guests

Seamus Sands- Fiddle

Ríoghnach Connolly- Vocals

Barry Kerr - Vocals, Pipes, Flute, Bauzouki, Lyricist

Piarás Ó Lorcáin -Vocals

Colum Sands- Vocals

Mastered by Philip-Shaw Bova.











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