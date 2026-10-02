Photos: Charlotte Greve Releases Debut Album WATERBODIES

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WATERBODIES, the debut solo album from German-born, Brooklyn-based saxophonist, composer and singer Charlotte Greve, is out now via New Amsterdam Records.

Produced by Shahzad Ismaily, WATERBODIES features an expansive cast, including the New York-based vocal ensemble KHORIKOS and the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra, moving between jazz and ambient styles to classical, power ballads and '80s-inspired dance pop. Unbridled and unapologetic, the album is a deliberate rejection of stylistic cohesion; a defiant journey through Greve's most cherished musical worlds, and her most personal work to date.

Praised by The New York Times as 'definitely her own artist,' and featured on two of the publication's 'best of' lists, Greve has drawn acclaim from Pitchfork, MOJO and The Wire for a sound that moves fluidly across jazz, classical and experimental traditions. A sought-after sidewoman for artists including Chris Morrissey, Laura Veirs, Cass McCombs and Matt Pavolka, she recently premiered Breathe for the award-winning vocal ensemble Lorelei, as well as Continuing, a saxophone-and-choir piece presented by Carnegie Hall that debuted at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Charlotte Greve and Kaoru Watanabe will celebrate the release of their new albums, WATERBODIES (Greve) and The Arch (Watanabe), at Public Records in Brooklyn on October 14, 2026. Released by New Amsterdam Records as part of their 2026 selections, the works will be performed live that night. Tickets and information are available at dice.fm.

WATERBODIES can be streamed at newamrecords.org, and vinyl pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.

Upcoming Live Performances & Events

October 16: Claire Dickson at Close Up (NYC 7pm)

October 23: I Still Miss You Bandcamp Listening Party (9pm ET)

November 4-7: ~Nois in NYC (see website)

November 1-8: WATERBODIES EU Tour

November 22: Andrew Yee's Trans Requiem in Boston (3pm)

November-December: Music For Transitions Live on Tour (US)

April 1-4, 2027: NewAm Artists at Big Ears 2027 (Knoxville, TN)











WATERBODIES Vinyl Pre Order Via Bandcamp WATERBODIES VIA BANDCAMP



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