WATERBODIES' Charlotte Greve Releases New Single "Own Lap"

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New Amsterdam Records has released OWN LAP, the newest single from WATERBODIES, the debut solo album from German-born, Brooklyn-based saxophonist, composer and singer Charlotte Greve. The 11-minute orchestral piece was written in 2019 and dedicated to Greve's late grandmother and two close friends who had faced recent hardship, described as people with the strength to keep going. It marks the first time Greve has adapted a composition for orchestra, combining a large ensemble sound with electronics and a full rhythm section.

About WATERBODIES

Produced by Shahzad Ismaily, WATERBODIES features an expansive cast, including the New York-based vocal ensemble KHORIKOS and the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra, moving between jazz and ambient styles to classical, power ballads and '80s-inspired dance pop. Unbridled and unapologetic, the album is a deliberate rejection of stylistic cohesion; a defiant journey through Greve's most cherished musical worlds, and her most personal work to date.

WATERBODIES, produced by Shahzad Ismaily and featuring the vocal ensemble KHORIKOS and the Bratislava Symphony Orchestra, is set to arrive via New Amsterdam Records, with an album release show planned at Public Records in Brooklyn alongside Kaoru Watanabe's new album The Arch. Additional details on the album and its previous single are available in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of WATERBODIES.

Photo Credit: Annika Nagel



Photo Credit: Annika Nagel

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