Listen: Celine Dion Drops New Song 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci'

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Global icon Celine Dion has shared “Bonjour, Pardon, Merci,” her second original release this year. The new track, penned by French composer and singer-songwriter Ycare, marks the first time the pair have worked together. Listen to the song below.

Accompanying the release is an official animated lyric video, created by Chinese Canadian motion artist Yoho Yue. Watch it HERE.

“Bonjour, Pardon, Merci” follows the release of “Dansons” earlier this Spring. Both tracks will also be released on a 12” vinyl, available September 4. Pre-order the vinyl here.

“Bonjour, Pardon, Merci” arrives as Dion prepares for her recently announced and long-awaited return to the stage, a residency at Plenitude Arena (formerly Paris La Défense Arena), with 16 performances scheduled between September and October 2026. Due to overwhelming demand, 10 additional shows were subsequently announced in May 2027.

Produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts, Celine Dion PARIS 2026-2027 will deliver a concert experience featuring her most beloved hits in both French and English with creative direction from the award-winning show designer Willo Perron.

The residency comes after a performing hiatus of several years for Dion due to chronic health problems. It was recently announced that a television series based on her childhood is in the works.

Currently on Broadway, the musical comedy Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." It received four Tony nominations this year.

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