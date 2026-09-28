Photos: Carlos Santana to Extend Las Vegas Residency Into 2027

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Carlos Santana has announced 2027 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The residency is in its 14th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring what organizers describe as unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is billed as a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, and Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM are available by visiting lasvegas.houseofblues.com/santana, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For additional information, visit santana.com.

The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro ('Miracle') is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success. Learn more at www.hobmusicforward.org.

2026 & 2027 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.)

Nov. 2026: 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15 –– on sale now

Jan. 2027: 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 30, 31 –– just added!

May 2027: 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23 –– just added!

About Carlos Santana

For over five decades, Carlos Santana has been a pioneering force in music, fusing Afro-Latin, blues, rock, and jazz into a sound that transcends genre, culture, and generation. A ten-time GRAMMY and three-time Latin GRAMMY winner, he made history with Supernatural in 1999, earning nine GRAMMYs in a single night, including Album and Record of the Year. He is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center Honoree, and a recipient of Billboard's Century and Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Awards. Rolling Stone ranks him #11 on its list of the '100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.'

Santana recently marked the 50th anniversaries of his groundbreaking album Abraxas and his iconic Woodstock performance, as well as 25 years of Supernatural. His latest release includes a series of singles released with SONY Latin, featuring collaborations with Carín León, Grupo Frontera and Becky G. Santana recently released Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender (Insight Editions, 2025), a visual retrospective spanning five decades of his artistry. He is also the recipient of The Recording Academy's 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, honored for his foundational contributions to rock and world music through a singular fusion of Latin, blues, and jazz. His Las Vegas residency at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is now in its 14th year and continues to thrill audiences.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello













Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

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