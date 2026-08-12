Photos: Camille Munn Shares New Single GET DOWN via Brighter Days Family

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Camille Munn has released a new single, GET DOWN, through the Brighter Days Family imprint. The London-based artist's latest track pairs soulful, expressive vocals with electronic production and a playful nod to '80s sounds, produced by Reek0 and Felix.cw.





Built around the idea of soulful dance music, 'Get Down' is driven by movement, freedom and connection. Inspired by the production from the outset, Camille found the writing process came together instinctively, with the imagery and energy of the beat naturally guiding the song. The result is a track that pairs the intimacy of her vocal delivery with a sharper electronic backdrop, creating a balance between softness and rhythm that runs throughout her work. Talking on the release, Camille explains: 'It has this playful '80s flair to it. It's dance music reimagined, pulling from nostalgic influences while pushing forward with a modern twist in the production. I love the pairing of electronic production with my soulful vocals.'

Her approach to music has been shaped by the neo-soul artists she discovered early in her musical journey, with D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott among her key influences, alongside artists such as De La Soul and Chaka Khan. D'Angelo's 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' resonated with Camille for its soulful intimacy and the contrast between the softness of his vocals and the sharper character of the instrumentation, while Erykah Badu's On & On opened her up to the wider world of neo-soul, jazz and hip-hop. Those influences continue to inform her musicality, while 'Get Down' reflects an artist increasingly carving out her own space between soul, electronic and dance music.

Collaboration and community have played a significant role in Camille's development. Her work with the Brighter Day Family has provided an environment for creating alongside a collective of musicians, with conversations, ideas and perspectives naturally feeding into her songwriting. That spirit continued through the Brighters Bootcamp, where Camille explored collaborative writing with fellow artists and songwriters including IZCO, developing ideas through the exchange of different approaches and experiences. Alongside the creative process, her live development has seen her open for Yussef Dayes on his Experience Tour in Bristol and Brighton, providing an early opportunity to perform her own music on a larger scale. Her continued performances with the Brighter Day Family have since become an important part of her artistic world, centred around musicianship, spontaneity and the collective energy of live performance.

With previous support from Rinse FM, Notion and The Blues Project, alongside a busy summer featuring performances at We Out Here, Worldwide Festival + V&A Music is Black, and other festivals, Camille Munn is continuing to build momentum around a sound that moves fluidly between soul, electronic production and dance music. Through 'Get Down', she offers a glimpse into an increasingly distinctive musical world, one rooted in the soulful influences that first shaped her, but driven by a desire to create music that brings people together, wherever it is heard.

The single builds on the neo-soul foundations that have shaped Munn's musical identity, incorporating influences from artists including D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott while moving into more contemporary electronic territory. Munn has continued to develop her sound through collaborative work with the Brighter Day Family collective and the Brighters Bootcamp songwriting sessions.

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