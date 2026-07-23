The Hails Release New Single 'Fool' With Cheeky Martini-Throwing Concept

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The Hails have released a new single titled FOOL, accompanied by a music video built around a martini-throwing concept that places the band squarely in the line of fire.

The track showcases the interplay of Franco Solari and Robbie Kingsley's vocals, guided by a grooving bass line. While recording and producing 'Fool' with Brandon Shoop (Role Model, Junior Varsity), The Hails drew on D'Angelo's 'Brown Sugar' and Maroon 5's Songs About Jane as sonic references.

''Fool' speaks to when we choose to play the fool in our relationships, deceiving ourselves about truths about our partner that we choose to deny, even though we may know better,' shares Solari.

Kingsley says, ''Fool' makes you feel like you've walked into a leopard-print room with your best leather jacket on and been greeted by a waitress holding a martini. You think you've made it to heaven, but she ends up throwing the drink in your face just for the hell of it. But you kind of like that.'

In the official video for 'Fool,' directed by Stephen Konnovitch of Cultivision, the band sharpens their pinsetting skills in hopes of landing a job at Duckpond Alley. Even though the job is obsolete and automated, they are convinced that the pendulum of society will swing back the opposite direction and need their talents. Facing rejection, they head back to performing on the rooftop, fearing it's time to pack it up and go home.

Kicking off in October, The Hails will head out on their headline Duckpond Tour with highlights including Brooklyn, NY's Elsewhere (Oct. 29), Echoplex in LA (Nov. 14), and a triumphant return to their home state of Florida for shows in Miami (Nov. 20) and Tampa (Nov. 21). All upcoming tour dates can be found here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 25 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at Masquerade

October 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

October 28 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

October 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere - Hall

October 30 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

November 2 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

November 5 - Denver, CO - Marquis

November 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

November 10 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

November 11 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

November 13 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

November 20 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey

November 21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

This new era of music from The Hails is marked by physically being in the room together. Easier said than done with the band members spread out across Miami, DC and Brooklyn. Last summer, the band rented a house in South Florida with the sole intention of writing and recording a cohesive body of work.

Late last month, The Hails made their first release of the year with 'Story of You and Me.' The song's narrative bounces between dissatisfaction with playing the hand you're dealt, and flashes of lingering hope that everything promised is still within reach. This narrative was matched by an official video filmed at Brooklyn burlesque theater, The Slipper Room. Fans can stay tuned for news about the new album very soon.

ABOUT THE HAILS

Following a string of encounters too strange to be coincidence, Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue and Zach Levy came together to form The Hails. Despite first playing in an insular Miami high school music scene, the band officially formed at the University of Florida in Gainesville, turning the tattered carpeting and beer bottle lined shelves of their sty college house into a distinct, refined sound that is now synonymous with their name.

After graduation, the group made the pilgrimage back to their home of Miami, the city that directly influenced the sound of their early shimmering singles 'Younger' and 'Stay,' debut EP He Seems Upset (2020), and the subsequent Alive in Strange Ways (2021).

After releasing their debut album What's Your Motive (2023) and gaining international praise, The Hails have created their own unique style of collaboration with band members living in Miami, DC and Brooklyn. Recent highlights of the road include holding court at festivals like Governors Ball, III Points and Okeechobee, interspersed between sold-out headline shows and tour support for The Revivalists, Quarters, The Beaches, flipturn and the moss. This year will see The Hails back out on the road as they ready for the release of their second full-length album later this year.

Photo Credit: Press photo by Andreo Otiniano



Photo Credit: Press photo by Andreo Otiniano

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