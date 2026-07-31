Rapsody Releases Music Video for New Single APPLE JUICE

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Rapsody has released the official music video for her new single Apple Juice, the second track from her forthcoming album GOD GOTTA AFRO & GOLD HOOPS, set to arrive August 21. Directed by Patrick Lincoln, the video samples D'Angelo's One Mo' Gin and features Olympic medalist Will Claye in a cinematic narrative centered on love, Black culture, sensuality, and spiritual symbolism.

Rapsody on the Video

'I wanted this visual story to be cultural, sensual without sacrificing imagination, and an ode to D'Angelo,' says Rapsody. 'Patrick Lincoln and I wanted to create something that honored love, musicianship, Blackness, and visual storytelling in a beautiful way.'

About the Song

Written during recording sessions in Johannesburg, South Africa, 'Apple Juice' captures the vulnerability of attraction and new love. Inspired by encouragement from longtime collaborator Mr. Porter, the song finds Rapsody embracing melody as another form of honest storytelling.

'During a session, Mr. Porter had poured into me about allowing myself to be completely free and nurture all my “superpowers”. Singing was something I never even gave thought to because I grep up on real singers - Whitney, Luther, Patti, Kelly Price, Lauryn, Gerald & Eddie, etc. But he reminded me 'good art is just honest and pure. You don't have to be a powerhouse; people just have to feel you. Make them feel.' That night I let my heart and a feeling guide me, and it came out through melody.”

About the Album

GOD GOTTA AFRO & GOLD HOOPS continues Rapsody's exploration of spiritual liberation, cultural affirmation, and Black identity. Created alongside longtime collaborator Mr. Porter, the project marks another bold evolution for one of hip-hop's most acclaimed voices.

Following celebrated projects including THE IDEA OF BEAUTIFUL, LAILA'S WISDOM, EVE, and PLEASE DON'T CRY, Rapsody continues to redefine hip-hop through fearless storytelling, earning multiple Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award along the way.

Apple Juice was written during recording sessions in Johannesburg, South Africa, with encouragement from longtime collaborator Mr. Porter, who also worked alongside Rapsody on GOD GOTTA AFRO & GOLD HOOPS. The album follows previous projects including THE IDEA OF BEAUTIFUL, LAILA'S WISDOM, EVE, and PLEASE DON'T CRY, part of a catalog that has earned Rapsody multiple Grammy nominations and a Grammy Award.

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