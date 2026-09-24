Photos: Caleb De Casper to Release Dark Synth-Pop Album DELIRIUM

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Austin-based singer, songwriter, recording artist and LGBTQ+ activist Caleb De Casper has announced the official release date for his forthcoming album, 'Delirium,' slated to drop Friday, Feb. 12, with an official release show to be announced. De Casper will also unveil the forthcoming single 'People Don't Fall' on Wednesday, Sept. 30, followed by the accompanying music video release and a release show on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Cheer Up Charlies at 8 p.m. De Casper will be joined on stage by McKenna Michels, Armando, and Brooklyn-based artist J-Line. The show is free and open to the public.

'Delirium' documents a queer coming-of-age story told through the metaphor of a vampire - a persona that De Casper has grown to align with. The record captures an underground cult artist moving toward the mainstream without softening his edges. Influenced by pop greats such as Pete Burns, Depeche Mode, Lady Gaga, Peaches, Prince, and INXS, 'Delirium' is De Casper's most polished and club-ready work to date.

'I had gotten to a point in my life where I just felt very vampiric,' said Caleb De Casper. 'This hedonism everyone absorbs themselves in just didn't hit the same for me. The food and the wine, the lust and the dopamine chasing of modern day life had brought me to some dark places and my soul wanted more.'

From the horror cabaret and glam-rock theatrics of his early career to the shadowy, neon-lit world of his current dark synth-pop, De Casper has never stopped evolving. A classically trained pianist and vocalist, he commands the stage with a sharpened, unmistakable intensity - trading in the avant-garde gowns and stilettos of the past for a bold, more masculine and unfiltered presence that puts the focus squarely on the music, the message, and the electricity of performance. And with 'Delirium,' visually and sonically, De Casper transforms once again. This era trades platform heels, flowing raven hair, and theatrical glamour for a mustache, homemade-mullet, cowboy boots, and an unapologetically masculine silhouette - all filtered through his signature vampiric allure.

'Delirium' pulses with club energy and emotional depth - a dark, immersive pop album shaped by obsession, introspection, and the seductive chaos of modern life. Across 10 tracks, De Casper teams up with Italian/Mauritian producer Ribongia (Haiku Hands) to create a sound that is polished yet dangerous, dirty yet well-crafted, familiar yet unmistakably his own. The album was Executive Produced by Adrienne Lake.

At the heart of 'Delirium' is a true moment of reckoning. The album was sparked by a wild and frightening night where De Casper had a near-death experience that left him deeply introspective and confronting the direction of his life. Emerging from that moment, he watched a country grow increasingly divided while conflict seeped into his personal world. One question echoed louder than the rest: What if I actually died on that bathroom floor, and returned as the undead — and that's why the world feels so dark? That surreal thought became the conceptual backbone of 'Delirium': a fever dream of desire, faith, technology, decay, and rebirth.

In 2024, De Casper teased this next era of his musical transition with the single 'Sik Culture,' a collaboration with Jonathan Horstmann (Urban Heat), produced by Ribongia and mixed by Billy Hickey (Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande). The standout single feels like Studio 54 throwing a goth party inside a futuristic Armageddon ballet - clove cigarettes, greasepaint, and hope colliding in beautiful chaos. The song confronts our toxic relationship with apps, devices, and curated intimacy, mirroring the alienation at the core of 'Delirium.' A capacity audience at PBS Studios witnessed a special live performance of the song with full choir and orchestra, signaling the scale of what's coming next.

Following the 'Sik Culture' release, De Casper released the second single from the album, 'Chemical Blue,' in February 2025. The track, produced by Ribongia, is about 'falling into someone too deep and doing all of the bad things they want me to do,' said De Casper. 'Losing myself in them. It's a more specific metaphor for chemsex. Though I've never done it, I continuously ran into people being consumed by vices and secrecy and wanting me to join them.'

This past May, De Casper released 'Good Boy (Ribongia Remix)' after noticing a resurgence of enthusiasm and interest from new fans finding the original song. He wanted to give his fans something special for seeking out his music and cheering him on as he began to turn the corner into a new era. 'It was a natural, serendipitous fall into my new album,' said De Casper.

The third single to be released from the album was 'Waiting 4 Heaven,' released back in July, followed by 'Drive,' which was featured as KUTX's Song of the Day on Friday, Aug. 21.

The press have also recognized his unique combination of theatrical storytelling and classically trained artistry. NPR Music said, 'Caleb De Casper is glamour horror. Mixing performance art with high energy piano and a powerful voice, this act will haunt your dreams for weeks. Think Alice Cooper, Gaga, and Elton John if he joined the dark side. Dramatic, brooding, entertaining, and a spectacle of costuming and makeup to behold!'

The Austin Chronicle has said he is 'A champion of self-expression and empowerment, North Carolinian-turned-Austinite Caleb De Casper uses his platform for the betterment of himself and audiences. As a classically-trained pianist and vocalist, the dark synth-pop performer fuses lavish hooks and tantalizing vocalizations. Throughout this year's debut LP Femme Boy, the singer's sorrows and woes coexist with glamorously risqué callouts and odes. In a city on rocky footing with its own 'keeping it weird' status, the musician banks on his uniqueness to drive creativity. Still sporting influence from his horror-glam past, De Casper stalks across stages with the grace and charisma of a budding star, embodying the beauty of not fitting in.'

In this latest project, 'Delirium' is not just an album, it's a turning point. A record that captures De Casper in the act of becoming: more grounded, more dangerous, and more accessible without compromise. It's the sound of an artist stepping fully into his power, inviting the world to dance through the darkness with him.

About Caleb De Casper

Austin became the home that allowed De Casper to flourish in a way he never found in his native North Carolina, proving wrong the piano teacher who once told him, 'As a gay songwriter, the world will never accept your voice or point of view.' That voice found its audience with his 2019 self-titled EP - a glam-rock burst of Hedwig-meets-Dresden Dolls theatrics - earning praise from NPR, who after his Tiny Desk performance declared, 'This act will haunt your dreams for weeks.'

His 2022 debut LP Femme Boy expanded his sonic world, weaving dancefloor heat, cinematic drama, and queer storytelling into a record that was equal parts brooding and explosive. Standouts like the explosive 'Too Many Boys' and the sweetly innocent 'Dreamer' showcased a songwriter eager to push boundaries while grounding his art in emotional truth. That same year, the City of Austin proclaimed Caleb De Casper Day, recognizing his cultural impact. He went on to perform yearly at SXSW, Austin City Limits Music Festival (where his set was named a 'Most Memorable Moment'), Utopia Fest, Houston's Art Car Festival, Thin Line Fest, Polacon, and multiple Pride celebrations, while continuously advocating for LGBTQIA rights at the Texas State Capitol and beyond.

Now, with his forthcoming sophomore album Delirium, De Casper enters a new creative chapter - darker, dirtier, dance-driven, and poised for a breakthrough. With themes that confront the surreal churn of modern technology, desire, and disconnection, Delirium marks the moment where the cult favorite edges confidently into the mainstream.

Photo Credit: Ismael Quintanilla III﻿













Photo Credit: Ismael Quintanilla III﻿

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