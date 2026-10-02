Photos: Cade Hoppe Announces Album SAFER AT A DISTANCE; Single Out Now

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LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer Cade Hoppe has announced his new album, Safer at a Distance, out November 13, alongside its final pre-release single, 'Flatearther.' Out now alongside an official music video, the new single follows 'Still Turn This Around,' 'Lake Michigan,' and 'Crashland' as the final preview of the forthcoming album.

Built around hazy, atmospheric production and Hoppe's emotive vocals, 'Flatearther' explores denial and self-deception through the surreal idea of believing something despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. 'Sometimes you want so badly for something to be true that you ignore the overwhelming evidence that disproves it,' Hoppe explains. 'You might sail around the entire earth and still believe it's flat, simply because you want to.'

That tension sits at the center of Safer at a Distance, Hoppe's fourth project following Tell Me How I'm Worth It (2021), Everything That's Wrong With You (2022), and Just Look At The Moon (2023). Across the album, he examines his evolving relationship with music and ambition, and the emotional toll of holding onto an uncertain future.

'This whole album oscillates between acceptance and denial, while constantly assessing what is and isn't reality,' says Hoppe. 'Some truths are hard to face, and 'Flatearther' especially explores that.'

Hoppe's path into music was anything but conventional. While studying finance and playing college basketball at NYU, he found himself increasingly drawn to songwriting and production. When the pandemic hit, he made the decision to pursue music full-time, funding his earliest releases through service industry jobs. After seven years in New York City, he recently relocated to Los Angeles, where he continues to develop his own music while establishing himself as a producer for other artists.

Since making his debut in 2021, Hoppe has earned support from tastemakers including Notion, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK. With Safer at a Distance, he enters a new chapter that reflects both the uncertainty and determination behind his decision to pursue music in the first place.

Photo Credit: EUDA















Photo Credit: EUDA

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