Cade Hoppe Releases New Single "CRASHLAND"

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LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer Cade Hoppe has released his new single, 'Crashland.'

Built around warm grooves, shimmering guitars, and an anthemic chorus, Hoppe delivers a soaring indie-pop anthem about star-crossed lovers chasing a connection they know can't last. Produced by Hoppe alongside Harper James, 'Crashland' balances euphoric momentum with emotional vulnerability.

'This is a song about being star-crossed,' says Hoppe. 'Sometimes it doesn't matter how many warning signs you get—you've got to learn the hard way.'

Following the release of 'Still Turn This Around' and 'Lake Michigan,' 'Crashland' offers another preview of Hoppe's forthcoming album, Safer at a Distance. The project explores Hoppe's evolving relationship with music, ambition, and the emotional toll of holding tightly to an uncertain future. Equal parts existential spiral and self-reflection, the album captures an artist searching for meaning while still in the middle of the process.

Hoppe's path into music was anything but conventional. While studying finance and playing college basketball at New York University, he found himself increasingly drawn toward songwriting and production. When the pandemic hit, he made the decision to pursue music full-time, funding his earliest releases through service industry jobs while developing his voice as both an artist and producer. After spending seven years in New York City, Hoppe recently relocated to Los Angeles, where he continues to refine his sound while establishing himself as a producer for other artists.

Hoppe first emerged in 2021 with his debut EP, Tell Me How It's Worth It, introducing a cinematic and emotionally candid songwriting style that would quickly become his signature. He continued to build on that foundation with the release of Everything That's Wrong with You in 2022 and Just Look At The Moon in 2023. Along the way, his music has earned support from tastemakers including Notion, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK.

Listen to 'Crashland' on all streaming platforms

Photo Credit: EUDA



Photo Credit: EUDA

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